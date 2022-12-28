Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Loss to Bruins
The concern level for the New Jersey Devils is beginning to rise. In what has been a common theme over the last month, they played a strong game but still couldn’t find a way to outscore their opponent. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, moving them to 1-7-1 in their last nine games. While there was good to take away again, the team needs to shuffle things around in a hurry. Here are four takeaways from the loss.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
How Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Apparently Suffered Eye Injury
The NBA has had bizarre injury reports in its history, and the Celtics were not immune to that. Boston announced interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable due to corneal abrasions ahead of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said the eye injury was suffered during a recent pickup game, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Joe Mazzulla Made Late Scratch ‘Minutes’ Before Celtics-Rockets
The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to three games Tuesday, knocking off the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. They had to do so without their interim head coach, however. Joe Mazzulla was scratched from the game just minutes before tipoff with what the team described as “eye irritation.” Mazzulla...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
NBC Sports
Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father
The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally. The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.
What Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Told Patrice Bergeron Before Being Honored
Dec. 17 will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Bruins fans and Patrice Bergeron. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker marked it as “Patrice Bergeron Day” after the Boston captain was honored for reaching 1,000 points in a pregame ceremony against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bergeron reached...
Bruins Star Brad Marchand Tells Hilarious Story About His Baseball Experience
It’s a good thing everything worked out for Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand on the ice. That’s because for Marchand, a career on the diamond never seemed to be in the cards. With the Bruins set to play at the venerable Fenway Park when they take on...
Jim Montgomery Relates To Red Sox Fans With Hatred For Ex-Yankee
Jim Montgomery has already ingratiated himself well with Boston fans due to the Bruins currently having the best record in the NHL at 28-4-3. Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons in his first season at the helm in Boston and has said all the right things off the ice, too.
Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Not Satisfied’ After Third Period Dominance
As they’ve done on many occasions this season, the Boston Bruins found a way to get back in the win column — defeating the Devils for the second time in three games. It didn’t come as easy as the 3-1 final score may seem, however. Boston and...
David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey
Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
Bruins Players Share Favorite Outdoor Hockey Memories Ahead Of Winter Classic
It’s almost like it came out of a book the way Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno described it. There’s just something romantic about hockey being played on a frozen pond, as Foligno recalled his favorite moment playing outdoors ahead of the Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park next Monday in the 2023 Winter Classic.
Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Delivers Poster Dunk During Pacers Win
Former Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith had himself a highlight-reel showing for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. In the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nesmith had his cherry-on-top moment. After teammate Buddy Hield handed Nesmith a pass by the baseline, the 23-year-old drove baseline and delivered a stunning highlight. Nesmith got past Evan Mobley and took flight. That’s when 6-foot-9 All-Star big Jarrett Allen found himself on the wrong end of a poster slam.
Seven Great Moments From Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup Run
The Bruins’ 2011 run to their first Stanley Cup in nearly 40 years was memorable, to say the least. But Boston’s playoff path to get there was filled with moments that will live in fans’ minds forever between the Bruins rallying after Nathan Horton’s concussion, Tim Thomas being an absolute brick wall in net and the Black and Gold getting contributions from everyone throughout the lineup.
Marcus Smart Details Heated Exchange With Thanasis Antetokounmpo On Christmas
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown already had his turn explaining what happened during a Christmas Day scuffle with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, Marcus Smart gave his side of the story following Boston’s 116-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at TD Garden. Smart played a part in...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Ducks, Chychrun, Lafreniere & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are reportedly in “some deep discussions.” With that, an NHL insider has named the Bruins as one of the teams currently interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Furthermore, following his recent scratch by the New York Rangers, could Alexis Lafreniere be a trade target worth considering?
