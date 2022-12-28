Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
KFYR-TV
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Toyota chief praised for warning about electric vehicles: He understands 'the market isn't ready'
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses Toyota president's warnings about moving to exclusively electric vehicles in the auto industry on 'Fox & Friends.'
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford has converted one of its oldest assembly plants into a state-of-the-art EV production facility, and it's already cranking out F-150 Lightnings.
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I visited a museum exhibit about Tesla and saw the car that allegedly inspired Elon Musk to start making electric vehicles
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles features an up-close look at Tesla's rarest prototypes, including the Cybertruck and the "Optimus" bot.
Ars Technica
What are the 10 best cars we drove in 2022?
Ah, the annual end-of-year roundup, when it's time to sit down and think about all the vehicles we tested in 2022. Comparing this year to years past, it's notable how many electric vehicles make the list. Partly that's because the industry released some pretty compelling new EVs this year, but it's also a reflection of our coverage priorities—in the past, you've told us loud and clear you aren't that interested in reading about new gasoline or diesel models. Read on to find out what impressed us most in 2022.
torquenews.com
How Regenerative Braking Works in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles
Regenerative braking is a way of taking energy from an electric vehicle and putting it into the battery. Here's how it works in Tesla vehicles and other EVs. How Does Regenerative Braking Work in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles?. Regenerative braking is one of the best features of an electric...
teslarati.com
Canada takes boldest stance on electric vehicles yet
Canada recently released the first details of its flagship policy to achieve one of its most ambitious climate goals to date — by 2035, every new car sold in the country must be emissions-free. While ambitious, Canada may very well achieve the milestone within the next 12 years. Despite...
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging?
Using a Level 1 charger to charge your EV could take the better part of a day. Why is the process so much slower? The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
If you buy an electric vehicle by March, you'll have a better chance of getting the maximum $7,500 tax credit
If you're looking to buy an electric vehicle — and take advantage of new tax credits — you might want to make it a New Year's resolution, thanks to a recent delay of one of the rules to qualify. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed in...
