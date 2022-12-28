ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Citrus County Chronicle

Porzingis, Wizards beat Magic 119-100 for 4th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Washington Wizards routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 119-100 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Thunder

Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte

Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times

The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO

