10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Ant gets banged up in loss to Bucks
Already shorthanded, the Timberwolves had another injury scare on Friday night.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson's career night propels Pelicans
December 29 - Zion Williamson scored his team's final 14 points as part of a career-high 43-point night as the host New Orleans Pelicans came from behind to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Porzingis, Wizards beat Magic 119-100 for 4th straight win
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Washington Wizards routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 119-100 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star...
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
Yardbarker
Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers
Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte
Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times
The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
FOX Sports
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Hurricanes defeat Panthers for team-record 10th straight win
Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen scored on power plays and Antti Raanta’s 19 saves produced a shutout as
Fans Think Dennis Schroder And Robert Sacre Had The Two Worst Shots In NBA History
Dennis Schroder had the most brunt to bear especially after clattering a three-pointer against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.
