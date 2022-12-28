ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

OSF OnCall Remote Monitoring Program for parents | Ask the Doc

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cases of RSV, a respiratory illness affecting kids, are soaring across the country and right here in central Illinois. Kara Roat, the Manager of Digital Patient Care at OSF OnCall Digital Health, joined WMBD This Morning Thursday for our Ask the Doc segment. She tells WMBD’s Matt Sheehan and Kyreon Lee how this program is both helpful for parents and the local hospital systems.
Central Illinois Proud

What is closed on New Years?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
Central Illinois Proud

Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant

Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
Central Illinois Proud

Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues following a burst pipe at Illinois Wesleyan University. According to a press release, on Christmas Eve, frigid temperatures caused a pipe to freeze and burst in one of the apartment units at Gates Fricke, a campus ran apartment building for juniors and seniors.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
25newsnow.com

WEEK teams up with American Red Cross for Blood Drive

PEORIA (25 News Now) - We want to thank everyone who came out to give the gift of life before the new year. The Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive was held Thursday in both Bloomington and East Peoria. The goal was to reach 150 pints between the two locations, but...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide

Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
25newsnow.com

Big year ends at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As the new year begins, the Peoria Civic Center is celebrating the end of a good comeback year. To ring in the new year, the Civic Center has a busy weekend ahead, including a Peoria Rivermen game Friday and Bradley Basketball Saturday. The Kids Countdown to New Years will also take place Saturday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
25newsnow.com

Popular Peoria bar announces relocation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
25newsnow.com

Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
25newsnow.com

What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
KWQC

Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
25newsnow.com

Illinois population drops by 104K

PEORIA (25 News Now) - There are probably a few factors at play here for why people would want to move: politics, warmer weather down south, or Caterpillar relocating. There’s not one definitive answer but one thing is clear; people are leaving Illinois. According to the United States Census...
977wmoi.com

Man Charged With Carjacking Elderly Man Outside Peoria Hospital

A man is facing charges after an elderly man was carjacked while leaving OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Police say Gabriel Messenger approached the 91-year-old victim Monday morning while he was removing snow from his vehicle. After a brief struggle, Messenger got into the victim’s vehicle and sped away. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later located the stolen vehicle and arrested Messenger on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery.
