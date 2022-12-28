Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
OSF OnCall Remote Monitoring Program for parents | Ask the Doc
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cases of RSV, a respiratory illness affecting kids, are soaring across the country and right here in central Illinois. Kara Roat, the Manager of Digital Patient Care at OSF OnCall Digital Health, joined WMBD This Morning Thursday for our Ask the Doc segment. She tells WMBD’s Matt Sheehan and Kyreon Lee how this program is both helpful for parents and the local hospital systems.
Central Illinois Proud
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Stabbing interrupts dinner service at Bartonville restaurant, one arrested
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was sent to the hospital after an apparent employee altercation in Bartonville late Thursday afternoon. It happened along West Garfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 25 News crews saw blood on the floor, just inside the door to the Homestyle Grille. Bartonville Police Chief Tony...
Central Illinois Proud
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant. Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville …. Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Burst pipe...
Central Illinois Proud
Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues following a burst pipe at Illinois Wesleyan University. According to a press release, on Christmas Eve, frigid temperatures caused a pipe to freeze and burst in one of the apartment units at Gates Fricke, a campus ran apartment building for juniors and seniors.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police ask NYE revelers to celebrate safely, get home in one piece
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are asking those celebrating New Year’s Eve to plan ahead so they can make it home in one piece. Before the countdown, they suggest making a plan with your fellow partygoers - know who’s drinking and have a sober designated driver.
25newsnow.com
WEEK teams up with American Red Cross for Blood Drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We want to thank everyone who came out to give the gift of life before the new year. The Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive was held Thursday in both Bloomington and East Peoria. The goal was to reach 150 pints between the two locations, but...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide
Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose …. Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments. Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
25newsnow.com
Big year ends at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As the new year begins, the Peoria Civic Center is celebrating the end of a good comeback year. To ring in the new year, the Civic Center has a busy weekend ahead, including a Peoria Rivermen game Friday and Bradley Basketball Saturday. The Kids Countdown to New Years will also take place Saturday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
25newsnow.com
Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
25newsnow.com
What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
KWQC
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
25newsnow.com
Illinois population drops by 104K
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There are probably a few factors at play here for why people would want to move: politics, warmer weather down south, or Caterpillar relocating. There’s not one definitive answer but one thing is clear; people are leaving Illinois. According to the United States Census...
25newsnow.com
Students out after pipe bursts at IWU, won’t be reimbursed for damage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens at students at Illinois Wesleyan University will be relocated for the next semester after a water pipe broke on Christmas Eve. IWU in Bloomington has to now conduct repairs on the Gates-Fricke student apartments. This will affect 45 students who have to be relocated...
977wmoi.com
Man Charged With Carjacking Elderly Man Outside Peoria Hospital
A man is facing charges after an elderly man was carjacked while leaving OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Police say Gabriel Messenger approached the 91-year-old victim Monday morning while he was removing snow from his vehicle. After a brief struggle, Messenger got into the victim’s vehicle and sped away. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later located the stolen vehicle and arrested Messenger on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery.
Comments / 0