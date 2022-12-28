Effective: 2022-12-30 15:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO