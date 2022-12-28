Effective: 2022-12-30 14:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO