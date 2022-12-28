Knights pull away in second half to get the better of Cougars

COLEMAN—Delaney Ruedinger and Hailee Bauer teamed up for a big second half that pushed the Lourdes Academy girls basketball team past Coleman 60-51 in non-conference play on Tuesday.

With the score deadlocked at 26-26 to kick off the second half, Ruedinger (15 points) and Bauer (13 points) took over for Lourdes (8-0) and helped the Knights outscore the Cougars 34-25 to secure the victory.

Most of Coleman’s damage in the second half came via the 3-point shot, with Bre Hanrahan, Aubrey Bintz, Kiersten Jensen and Cam Zeitler all connecting from deep.

Free throws also played a key role for Coleman (6-0 Marinette and Oconto Conference, 8-2 overall), with Bintz going a perfect 6-6 from the line in the second half while Coleman shot 11-19 as a team.

Bintz paced the Cougars with 17 points. Zeitler was the team’s second-leading scorer with 14 points while Jensen added 11.

Ruedinger led all scorers with a game-high 22 points. Bauer finished with 15.

Coleman travels to St. Mary’s Catholic in Neenah on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Lourdes Academy 60, Coleman 51

Lourdes Academy 26 34—60

Coleman 26 25—51

Coleman: Bintz 17, Zeitler 14, Jensen 11, Hanrahan 5, Calle Compe 2, Alyssa Hoida 2; FTs: 11-19

Lourdes Academy: Ruedinger 22, Bauer 15, Addy Hafemeister 8, Molly Moore 8, Ella Slusarski 6, Charley Mullen 1; FTs: 17-30