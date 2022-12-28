Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MDI Girls Basketball Beats Hermon 52-33 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st Quarter and beat the Hermon Hawks 52-33 in Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 29th. The Trojans led 23-10 at the end of the 1st Half and 40-19 at the end of the...
Caribou Girls Outlast Ellsworth 59-56 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but came up just short as the Caribou Vikings outlasted the Eagles 59-56 on Friday, December 30th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Caribou led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-28 at the...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Defeat Caribou 66-47 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 66-47 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles increased their lead outscoring Caribou 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 17-10 to make it 51-36 Ellsworth.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Orono 80-15 [STATS & PHOTOS}
The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team ran past the Orono Red Riots 80-15 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth, on Thursday, December 29th. Ellsworth led 24-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 48-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
2022 Class B State Champs – Ellsworth Eagles Honored Prior to Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
The 2022 Ellsworth Eagles won the State Class B Championship in epic fashion, coming from behind in all their playoff games. On Thursday night, December 29th in front of a packed Katsiaficas Gymnasium crowd, the Cardiac Kids were honored!. Athletic Director Josh Frost on the microphone with the Gold Glove...
Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffray Chosen Big East Girl’s Basketball Player of the Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray, and Houlton High School's Isaiah Ervin who were chosen Big East Basketball Players of the Week, for Week 2, by the Big East Basketball Coaches. Jaffray, a sophomore helped lead Ellsworth to a 2-0 week. She finished with 50 points in the 2...
EHS Wrestling at MCI Husky Tourney
The Ellsworth High School Wrestlers were in action on Wednesday, December 28th at MCI High School in Pittsfield for the Husky Tournament. The Eagles finished 8th overall.
Former Eagles Jackson Curtis and Connor Wagstaff Named to Collegiate Baseball Division III Players to Watch List
The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its 2023 pre-season NCAA Division III poll and Husson University baseball was picked 37th in the rankings while junior Jackson Curtis, graduate student Kobe Rogerson and junior Connor Wagstaff were named to the players to watch list. The Eagles finished the 2022 season 25-17 under...
Bar Harbor’s Glen Mary Ice Rink Is Open
If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids in Bar Harbor, and want to do it outside, how about going ice skating? The Glen Mary Ice Skating Rink is now OPEN!. The Town of Bar Harbor reminds you that there is NO attendant on duty. You are using the ice skating rink at your own risk. Rules are posted and you are asked to please follow them.
9th Annual Tremont Fire Department Polar Plunge Sunday January 1
Ready to get the blood pumping? Want to start the New Year off with a cold dip into the Atlantic Ocean? For the 9th year in a row, the Tremont Fire Department will be hosting their Polar Plunge in Bass Harbor on January 1st. This year's event takes place at 10 a.m.
Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
Warming Centers Open in Ellsworth, Lamoine and Southwest Harbor December 26
The following locations in Ellsworth, Lamoine and Southwest Harbor are open and serving as Warming Centers on Monday, December 26th. Ellsworth - Downeast Family YMCA - 238 State Street. Showers available and you can charge your electronic devices. Lamoine - Town Office - The town hall is now open from...
Disposing of Your 2022 Christmas Trees on MDI and Ellsworth
Now that Christmas has come and gone, there's the question of what to do with your Christmas Tree. If you have an artificial tree, you just put it back in the box and store it away for another year, but if you had a "real" tree, it becomes a bit more problematic.
Ellsworth High School 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll
Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
Safety Tips from the Bar Harbor Fire Department for the Winter Storm Friday-Saturday
The Bar Harbor Fire Department has issued the following safety tips as Downeast Maine prepares for Winter Storm Elliott set to lash Downeast Maine with hurricane force wind gusts and heavy rain Friday, December 3rd into Saturday the 24th!. Be sure to have extra water on hand. Check your generators...
Ellsworth High School Holiday Arts Festival – Tuesday December 20
The best of the Ellsworth High School Visual and Performing Art Department will be on display Tuesday night, December 20th at Ellsworth High School. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. student and faculty/staff artwork will be on display and the Visual Performing Arts Boosters will be selling concessions. There will...
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
EPD and Community Closet Stuff the Cruiser a Rousing Success Thanks to You
The Downeast Maine community is just A-W-E-S-O-M-E! Even in times of economic hardship you have rallied together and thanks to your generosity, you have insured that many families will have a Happy Christmas!. Yesterday, December 15th the Ellsworth Police Department and Community Closet held a Stuff the Cruiser event at...
Wreaths Across America Wreath Laying at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth TODAY December 17
The annual laying of wreaths on the headstones of veterans WILL TAKE PLACE today, December 17th at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth, despite the snowy weather. This is scheduled to begin at 12 Noon.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0