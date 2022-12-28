ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou Girls Outlast Ellsworth 59-56 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but came up just short as the Caribou Vikings outlasted the Eagles 59-56 on Friday, December 30th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Caribou led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-28 at the...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Defeat Caribou 66-47 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 66-47 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles increased their lead outscoring Caribou 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 17-10 to make it 51-36 Ellsworth.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Orono 80-15 [STATS & PHOTOS}

The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team ran past the Orono Red Riots 80-15 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth, on Thursday, December 29th. Ellsworth led 24-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 48-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bar Harbor’s Glen Mary Ice Rink Is Open

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids in Bar Harbor, and want to do it outside, how about going ice skating? The Glen Mary Ice Skating Rink is now OPEN!. The Town of Bar Harbor reminds you that there is NO attendant on duty. You are using the ice skating rink at your own risk. Rules are posted and you are asked to please follow them.
Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
Ellsworth High School 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll

Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16

Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”

There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

