Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

PHOENIX, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers ended their season on a high note late Tuesday night, besting Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17. Wisconsin opened the scoring with a field goal on their first drive of the game. It appeared they were headed for more points on drive number two, but quarterback Chase Wolf threw an interception in the end zone to give the Cowboys life. The very next play from scrimmage Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel made a short pass to Stephon Johnson Jr. who proceeded to slice and dice his way through defenders for an 84-yard touchdown. After the first quarter, the Cowboys led 7-3.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO