Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 4” game were:

0-4-1-7

(zero, four, one, seven)

¶ Maximum prize: $500

