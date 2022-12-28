ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

1 dead in rollover crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a rollover crash on Alabama and Mountain Ridge around 12:30 early Friday morning. Police confirm one person died. Southbound lanes of Alabama were blocked off from Mountain Ridge. This is a developing story,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

What role do Texas DPS troopers have in El Paso for migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued to send resources to El Paso, as part of a crackdown on unlawful border crossings. Truck inspections, traffic stops, troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety are more visible in recent weeks. Texas DPS talked to KFOX14 about its...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shipping containers added to US-Mexico border in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shipping containers were placed next to the Rio Grande in El Paso in hopes of diverting people crossing. In El Paso, the state of Texas lined up new shipping containers. The improvised border barrier was seen Tuesday. The container blockades are meant to stop...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrant advocate group claims El Paso police officers 'trashed' painting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An immigrant advocate organization is having a press conference Thursday after claiming that the El Paso Police Department officers "trashed" a painting. The advocate group called The Migrant Defense Coalition held a press conference at the Sacred Heart Church. The group claims that officers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Battle of Bands' event to be held at Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game between Pitt and UCLA is scheduled for Friday but the pre-game festivities look different than the past years. Originally the Convention Center in downtown El Paso was set to host the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta on Thursday.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 man dead in shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are looking for the alleged shooter who shot and killed a man outside an eastside bar. The shooting happened in front of the 11/11 Bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A man who had been shot was found...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Boy donates proceeds from hot cocoa stand to El Paso food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A boy living in El Paso donated money he raised from a hot cocoa stand to a food bank. Jarvis McCulley donated proceeds he collected from his cocoa stand to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. McCulley set up his stand in the Eastridge...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Dec. 31

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

1 shot during fight involving several people in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that happened in a Socorro neighborhood is under investigation. It happened at 366 Citadel Drive in Socorro around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a gunshot victim. Several individuals were involved in a fight in front...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Toys for Smiles distributes toys over Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Toys for Smiles collected toys to help the surrounding community. “The idea was to help some kids around town, some families are going through financial hardship and I wanted to help them out," Beto Rodriguez the director for Toys for Smiles said. “A family...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Gallery: 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 is home of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. Here are images of the start of the game up to first quarter, including behind-the-scenes of the CBS4 Pre Game Show.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Bowl team players visit troops at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — UCLA and Pitt football players visited Fort Bliss troops on Wednesday. Major General Jim Eisenhower 1st Armored division and the commanding general for Fort Bliss said he is excited to host the players. “It’s a real privilege. We are hosting the teams playing at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Strong winds arrive Wednesday

A winter storm will be bringing in quite a bit of wind to the Borderland. Strong winds are set to arrive Wednesday afternoon. We are expected to see winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph. Expect gusts of up to 60 to...
EL PASO, TX

