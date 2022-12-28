Read full article on original website
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
The Garden Grove Police Dept. will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Dec. 30
On December 30, the Garden Grove Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Garden Grove. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose...
Westminster police officers seized guns, drugs and fake IDs during a vehicle stop
During the day shift, alert Westminster Police Department patrol officers conducted a car stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located two loaded handguns, ammunition, drugs and fraudulent identification cards. The three occupants of the vehicle were...
OCTA to offer free OC Bus rides to safely ring in 2023
The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular destinations around Orange...
The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person
On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
Garden Grove man pleads guilty to raping a developmentally disabled woman
Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Garden Grove, is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients. Police officers responded to the hospital’s mental health services clinic on June 23, 2021, after getting a call about an attack. Sanchez was a patient there and he was accused of attacking another patient, who turned out to be a developmentally disabled woman.
Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress
Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
Another lame lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana police union against Chief Valentin has been dismissed
The Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) agreed to dismiss the second lawsuit filed against Chief David Valentin. In exchange for withdrawing Chief David Valentin’s Motion for Sanctions and waiving fees and costs, plaintiff attorney Corey Glave and the SAPOA have agreed to dismiss their complaint with prejudice against Chief David Valentin. The dismissal with prejudice follows an Orange County Superior Court’s ruling dismissing a similar lawsuit filed by the SAPOA against Chief Valentin and awarding over $26,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs against the SAPOA.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 30, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
Friends of CASA Net $620K During Holiday Luncheon at VEA Newport Beach
Friends of CASA, a membership auxiliary of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County, hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon & Fashion Show on Thursday, December 8, at VEA Newport Beach. The Luncheon that began as a Holiday Tea 27 years ago has brought in over $6 million dollars since...
Los Alamitos to require students riding e-bikes to school to take safety class, get permits
There have been a number of discussions about students riding e-bikes in and around Rossmoor. Here’s an email sent out by the Assistant Principal from Oak Middle School. By February 1, 2023, all middle school students using an e-bicycle as transportation to and from campus will be required to have a permit sticker displayed on their e-bike. If middle school students do not have the permit sticker displayed on their e-bike, they will no longer be able to park their e-bike on campus.
2022 Year in Review: Elections, Goodbyes to Local Icons Dominate 2022 Headlines
The midterm elections and multiple openings on the San Clemente City Council represented a significant part of the 2022 news cycle in San Clemente. Candidates seeking to improve the area received opportunities to detail their visions for a better future, as well as meet with constituents to discuss what was on the minds of the public.
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
AAUW Long Beach Branch announces January program
The first meeting of 2023 for AAUW Long Beach Branch will be Saturday, January 7 at the Long Beach City College Planetarium. The program starts at 11a.m. with Assistant Professor, Jorge Ramirez giving an astronomy presentation using the College’s state of the art projector. His talk will include viewing stars and constellations.
The O.C. Auditor-Controller releases his annual Citizens’ Report for FY 2021-22
The Orange County Auditor-Controller’s Office has released this year’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), also known as the Citizens’ Report, a summarized guide to the in-depth County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). Both reports reflect information from the 2021-22 Fiscal Year which began on July 1, 2021 and ended on June 30, 2022.
Semifinal schedule for Tustin Boys Basketball Classic Thursday, Dec. 29
Carson Brown of Tesoro looks to pass off as James Schindler defends Wednesday night. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The championship semifinal schedule for the Tustin Classic boys basketball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Tustin High School is set. In the championship semifinals, Tesoro faces Tustin at 6...
2022 San Clemente Sports Year in Review
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. San Clemente athletes once again soared on local, national and international stages striving for and capturing championship gold in several disciplines. Here is a look back...
PHOTOS: Tustin holds off late challenge to reach tournament semifinals
Eli Nyeazi of Tustin goes up for a shot Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography). Tustin High School’s boys basketball team turned back a late challenge by Woodcreek from Roseville Wednesday night and captured a 45-42 victory in a championship quarterfinal round game of the Tustin Classic.
