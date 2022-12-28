Former Pecos basketball coach pleads guilty to sex crime charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school coach who exchanged sexually explicit photos with teenage girls, has taken a plea deal. Pecos High School basketball coach Joshua Rico initially denied the allegations, that he sent and received nude photos of at least four girls between 14 and 16 years old.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon
- Community: BioPark class registration now open
- National: Las Vegas strip club offers freebies for stuck holiday travelers
- New Mexico: New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with down payment assistance
In 2018, he threatened to expose the girls on social media if they didn’t do what he said. Investigators say he coerced at least one of them into sexual acts with him. Last week, Rico pleaded guilty in federal court to coercion and enticement of minors.
He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0