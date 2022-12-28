Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
FOX Sports
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
NHL
Greiss' new mask is nod to former Blues goalie
Mask is modeled after one worn by Fred Brathwaite in 2002-03 season. If you're a long-time St. Louis Blues fan, it probably should. Greiss' mask, which was created by Blake McCully of Cross-Eyed Airbrushing, was modeled after one worn by former Blues goalie Fred Brathwaite during the 2002-03 season. "It's...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
FOX Sports
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action
Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
NHL Odds: Stars vs. Wild prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
In the waning moments of 2022, a pair of the hottest teams on ice in the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will battle it out in a Western Conference showdown that should not fail to disappoint. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Wild prediction and pick will come true.
Comments / 0