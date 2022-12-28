ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halls, TN

Fire burns from the back of a home in Halls

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

HALLS, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The back of a home in Halls was damaged after a fire Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Rural Metro responded to a fire on the 8200 block of Hill Road around 8 p.m. The resident said he was “awakened by a loud noise on the back porch and realized the house was on fire.” The resident reportedly escaped the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g15nJ_0jw9qweS00
    Smoke is seen from the house on Hill Road in Halls on Dec. 27. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVZzF_0jw9qweS00
    Smoke is seen from the house on Hill Road in Halls on Dec. 27. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rxVc_0jw9qweS00
    A house on Hill Road was reported to be on fire Dec. 27. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HU9dH_0jw9qweS00
    Rural Metro Fire responds to the scene of a house fire in Halls on Dec. 27. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amveL_0jw9qweS00
    Rural Metro Fire responds to the scene of a house fire in Halls on Dec. 27. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqxJH_0jw9qweS00
    Rural Metro Fire responds to the scene of a house fire in Halls on Dec. 27. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

Crews saw the smoke coming from the eaves of the roof and soon found the fire behind the home.

The fire was extinguished. Red Cross is currently assisting the resident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Another good reminder to check the smoke detectors in your house and ensure that they are functioning properly. You just never know when you may need them! Great work by our North End crews in still cold temperatures and freezing conditions,” Bagwell said.

WATE

WATE

