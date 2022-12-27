Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked if Saints regret trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Here's what he said.
The New Orleans Saints will line up against a very familiar face Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when they play the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time since he was drafted to New Orleans in 2019, the Saints have to view CJ Gardner-Johnson as an opponent rather than a teammate. He’s a defensive back for the Eagles now. New Orleans surprisingly traded Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia back in the offseason, early into the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30 to be exact.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission
Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear
The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban
Deion Sander’s four-part Coach Prime documentary on Amazon examines his time as head coach at Jackson State. One of the things examined was the controversy that happened earlier this year between him and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban basically accused Sanders and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher of using the NIL in the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Longtime NFL Franchise Minority Owner Has Died
Steelers minority owner John Rooney passed away at this week at the age of 83. He was the son of team founder Arthur J. Rooney. Rooney grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was a former member of the Steelers' Board of Directors. At one...
Look: Sean Payton's Daughter Wishes Dad A Happy Birthday
Today is former longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's birthday. He's 59. Payton's daughter Meghan, one of his two children with his ex-wife, sent her father birthday wishes publicly on Twitter. "Happy Birthday dad! Love you," she tweeted, including a couple of pictures of her with her old...
NOLA.com
Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved last week? Here's the Saints OC's answer
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke for the first time since the team’s win against the Cleveland Browns last week, and offered an explanation for one of the persistent questions after that game: Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved?. Though Hill lined...
The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders
A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Zion Williamson’s career-best performance
The New Orleans Pelicans held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 in a highly entertaining NBA contest on Wednesday night at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won this game because they have Zion Williamson. Williamson scored a career-high 43 points in 34 minutes; nobody else on New Orleans had even half...
Comments / 0