Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, came under fire this week for allegedly having a bad attitude that leaves his Denver Broncos teammates seething both on and off the football field, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising criticisms against Wilson came earlier this week by former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe.Sharpe, who spoke to FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday, called out Wilson after the 34-year-old NFL star and his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 14-51 on Sunday.Sharpe’s surprising comments also came one day after the Broncos fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, on Monday following the team’s abysmal 4-11 record.“Let me...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO