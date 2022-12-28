ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

RadarOnline

Ciara's NFL Husband Russell Wilson Accused Of Having Bad 'Attitude' That Leaves Teammates 'Seething'

Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, came under fire this week for allegedly having a bad attitude that leaves his Denver Broncos teammates seething both on and off the football field, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising criticisms against Wilson came earlier this week by former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe.Sharpe, who spoke to FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday, called out Wilson after the 34-year-old NFL star and his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 14-51 on Sunday.Sharpe’s surprising comments also came one day after the Broncos fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, on Monday following the team’s abysmal 4-11 record.“Let me...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money

Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
atozsports.com

Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30

On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Was Evacuated This Morning Due To Fire

A construction fire broke out at the Caesar’s Superdome this morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The NOFD confirmed the one-alarm fire in a tweet earlier today, revealing that it was a "construction fire in the walls." The building was evacuated as firefighters put out the blaze.
ALABAMA STATE
