ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets’ Ben Simmons playing at high level during win streak: ‘Being himself’

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rpvK_0jw9qPib00

ATLANTA — The Nets are riding the longest winning streak in the league this season, and their best since 2005-06. And during this run, their best net rating doesn’t belong to high-scoring stars Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

It belongs to Ben Simmons.

Coming into Wednesday’s game with the Hawks, Simmons has the team’s best net rating (+21.7) and defensive rating (106.6), as well as even the top offensive rating (127.9) among the regular rotation players. What’s been the secret?

“I think he could probably answer that better. But me as a teammate, just seeing him smile, have fun and be competitive, that’s him being himself,” Irving said of Simmons. “So anytime he could just be himself and trust that we have his back, I feel like he’s the best version of himself.”

That best version of himself is what Brooklyn expected at last season’s trade deadline when the Nets shipped former MVP James Harden to Philadelphia for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLoay_0jw9qPib00
Ben Simmons
NBAE via Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LALiW_0jw9qPib00
Nets’ T.J. Warren making case to arguably be NBA’s biggest offseason steal

The Nets are figuring out how to move around the high-IQ Simmons and play off him in ways that allow him to not just coexist with fellow non-shooter Nic Claxton, but actually thrive when need be. And on the other end, he’s starting to look like the star who was once runner-up for defensive player of the year honor.

After Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was perceived to have thrown shade at Simmons in the offseason, Simmons helped hold him to 15 points on just 5 of 16 shooting Monday night, barely half of his usual gaudy 28.9 average.

Now there are reports that Harden could look to leave Philadelphia in free agency. After forcing his way off the Rockets and Nets, if he bolts the 76ers as well, he’ll start to look as flighty as a Kardashian’s dating history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPWt5_0jw9qPib00
Ben Simmons defends during the Nets win over the Cavaliers.
NBAE via Getty Images

Seth Curry, who missed Monday’s win in Cleveland, has been upgraded to probable with a non-COVID illness. Joe Harris remained back in Brooklyn nursing a sore left knee, with his status for Saturday in Charlotte up in the air.

David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams were all out versus the Hawks, on G-League assignment.

The last time the Nets won nine straight there was a surprising common denominator. Current coach Jacque Vaughn was a backup point guard on that team, and the victory came against Phoenix star Steve Nash — who was Vaughn’s boss and predecessor until parting ways with Brooklyn on Nov. 1.

Yuta Watanabe is shooting .686 (24 of 35) on corner 3-pointers, the best in the league of anybody who has taken over 20. He’s 11 of 18 from the right, and a near-automatic 13 of 17 from the left.

Royce O’Neale is 14 of 21 from behind the arc in his last four games.

Kyrie Irving donated another $15,000 to a GoFundMe for a Long Island man who lost his Southampton house in a fire.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
70K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy