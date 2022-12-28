Read full article on original website
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
pajaronian.com
Sharks ironing out kinks prior to league season | Boys basketball
WATSONVILLE—There’s nothing flashy about the way St. Francis High junior Joseph Rose is taking charge of a Sharks boys’ basketball team slowly finding its groove at the right time. The standout guard’s style of play is nothing uncanny, just drain the open shot and be aggressive on...
At Scotts Valley City Hall, Santa Cruz County's oldest documented archaeological site display gets an update
While most Santa Cruz County residents might not realize it, one of the oldest documented archaeological sites in California is located under the Scotts Valley City Hall and police department. Local archaeologists and community members are upgrading a display at the Scotts Valley City Hall to reflect its importance.
VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
pajaronian.com
Guest View: A salute to Watsonville’s finest
We have several 7-Eleven stores in the area. Since the pandemic, we have worked the graveyard shift. This turned out to be the best experience in the last few decades. We have seen the best, the worst and everything in between. The labor shortage, the homeless problem, the unpredictable and uncertainty of the pandemic, and the endless supply shortage creates a very unprecedented challenge for all businesses, our stores among those.
KSBW.com
Doctor running Monterey Bay Half Marathon saves 2 runners who went into cardiac arrest: ‘A miracle’
MONTEREY, Calif. — Dr. Steven Lome thought he was done with life-or-death situations when he crossed the finish line after helping save a fellow runner who had collapsed from a heart attack at a half marathon last month. It turned out that only seconds after throwing his hands in...
pajaronian.com
Off the beat: Watsonville Police Capt. Tony Magdayao retires
Note: Reporter Tarmo Hannula contributed to this story. WATSONVILLE—After nearly three decades with the Watsonville Police Department, Capt. Tony Magdayao has dipped his toes into the quiet waters of retirement. Magdayao was 30 when he joined the department, closing a career that began when he was a student at...
pajaronian.com
A profile in public service: Lowell Hurst
Purely by happenstance after moving here in 2018, I met Lowell Hurst during his last month as Watsonville’s mayor (his third stint). Affable with a booming, cheery voice landing truth bombs and jokes equally, his Midwest openness and disdain for pretense shone through our conversation then and today. Lowell...
KSBW.com
Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
As fentanyl crisis surges, pilot project aims to get Narcan into Santa Cruz County bars and nightclubs
The SafeRx project aims to distribute Narcan to six local bars, three in North County and three in South County. The organization has successfully partnered with one establishment thus far, the Slough Brewing Collective in Watsonville, and hopes to collaborate with several more in the new year.
KSBW.com
Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday
SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
Unsung Santa Cruz: From her home, she organizes a food distribution program for fellow migrant farmworkers
Ernestina Solorio gives her home and her time to ensure farmworker families receive essential items they urgently need.
KTVU FOX 2
Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area caused a messy start Thursday on the roadway. The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather. One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in...
4 unhoused people die in San Jose amid cold temperatures
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The bitter cold and rain can be deadly for people who don't have a roof over their heads. KRON4 spoke with the Santa Clara County coroner's office — they say at least four unhoused people have died from exposure over the past two weeks. "We encourage you to seek shelter […]
My Stanford education was best in class, yet left big 'life skills' gaps
Marisa Messina went to private schools and attended Stanford University for college and business school. But, she writes, she still finds her education lacking in fundamentals, particularly life skills — like handling personal finances, doing home repairs and dealing with emotions. She wonders what a proper modern education should include — and who is responsible for filling in the holes.
SFGate
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
Gilroy Dispatch
Ways to celebrate the New Year in Gilroy
New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday in 2022, providing an extra day to recover before the work week begins. Venues around Gilroy and South County have planned accordingly. All events are on Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted. Gilroy Gardens will host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 4pm...
kion546.com
Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)
After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
KSBW.com
New Watsonville landfill project awarded $6 million loan
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) awarded a $6,000,000 loan to the City of Watsonville to build a new landfill. The loan comes from the infrastructure State Revolving Fund Program, and is dispersed by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. The...
Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
