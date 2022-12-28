Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Related
Three ECU football players choosing to leave school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Jacksonville’s Henry sets multiple national powerlifting records in her division
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We start with this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight athlete. Jacksonville’s Kate Henry has quickly become one of the nation’s top powerlifters in her age group. She has set multiple national records in the junior 16–17-year-old division. “Originally I started with a little...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WITN
Eastern Carolinians hope to score $640 million jackpot
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With no winners yet, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million. Players are eager to take advantage of a now much higher prize. Stores like Willy’s Mini Mart in Jacksonville, are seeing customers excited to try their hand at winning. Carolina Beaver said she doesn’t play much, but has big dreams for her ticket: to help her mom.
WITN
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
WITN
Eastern Carolina communities’ New Year’s Eve preparations are underway
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve is approaching and areas across Eastern North Carolina are preparing for their celebrations. The Shad festival is set to take place in Grifton. Mount Olive will have a pickle drop - instead of a ball drop - for the town’s New...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
North Carolina Woman Scores Massive Lottery Prize For Christmas
The lucky player scored big just in time for the holiday.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
WITN
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy
A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
WITN
Greenville preteens learn winter survival skills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With mild temperatures across the east predicted for the rest of this week, officials with the Greenville Parks Department say now is the best time to practice your survival skills. “Lighting a fire, learning how to cook, learning what to do if you get hurt through...
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
WITN
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in NC now charged with killing Kansas girlfriend
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea. More News from WRBL Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on December 6th, three days after officials believe she was killed. Officials say Deluca showed up […]
piratemedia1.com
One injured in Greenville, NC shooting
Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
Comments / 0