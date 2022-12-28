Read full article on original website
WKRC
Brent Spence companion bridge project will impact the region from Louisville to Dayton
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The construction timeline to create the Brent Spence companion bridge could start as soon as November 2023. With Thursday's announcement and if everything goes according to plan, that means the Tri-State could have a new bridge by the end of 2029 and with it, an even more attractive region for businesses.
WKRC
First look at BetMGM sports book, but where does the $30M in tax revenue money go?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The BetMGM sports book inside Great American Ball Park where the Cincinnati Reds play already has its odds boards ready for when sports betting goes live in Ohio on Sunday. It is one of three locations in southwest Ohio where gamblers can bet on games live...
WKRC
Memorial mass scheduled for chef Jean-Robert de Cavel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A memorial mass is planned to be held to celebrate the life of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel. The chef redefined the dining scene in Cincinnati. He passed away last Friday after fighting cancer for five years. The mass is scheduled January 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the...
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up recipes for a Happy New Year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are hosting a New Year's Eve party this year, you'll want some great food for your guests. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy recipes for your end-of-the-year bash.
WKRC
Newest Greater Cincinnati Chipotle features lane for customers to pick up digital orders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chiptole Mexican Grill opens its first-ever location in Independence right before the new year. The restaurant, which was scheduled to open on Friday, is located off Declaration Drive, right across the street from Kroger. The location will feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers...
WKRC
Ohio minimum wager workers to see increase for 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WKRC
Ohio minimum wage increases with new year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
WKRC
Consumer complaints lead to Ohio attorney general suing local business owner again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man behind multiple appliance businesses in Hamilton County has been sued again by the Ohio attorney general. This time Terry Haynes has a partner, according to David Yost. Haynes and Amy Garcia are accused of accepting nearly $5,000 in payments from customers but not providing the...
WKRC
Ideas for New Year's celebrations from Everything Cincy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Where will you be at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve? If you haven't thought about that, there is no need to worry. Founder of Everything Cincy, Abbey Cummins has some ways to save on New Year's Eve.
WKRC
Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new restaurants open in 2022
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Despite continuing pressures facing the restaurant industry, from persistent staffing issues to rising costs of ingredients, Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new eateries open in 2022. A review of the new restaurants the Cincinnati Business Courier wrote about this year and social media posts...
WKRC
Flooding won't stop Fitton Center from holding NYE fundraiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The New Year's Eve Party at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will go on as planned, after flooding last week put the party in jeopardy. Fitton Center staff said the freezing temperatures likely caused one of the fire suppression heads inside the Fitton Center to burst, leaving about four inches of water sitting in the center's foyer.
WKRC
Nevada casinos post 21st-straight $1 billion month in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos snagged a $1.22 billion gaming win in November this year, according to new figures from state regulators. It's the 21st consecutive month that casinos in the state have surpassed $1 billion in win revenue, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reports. Still, last month's...
WKRC
Blizzard shows issues with rental properties, maintenance with tenant stuck with no heat
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Daphne Forney says she pays $625 a month for her two-room apartment on Harrison Avenue. She says she has caught at least 17 mice since she moved there in May, and she says management has not sent an exterminator. Then last weekend, the heat never came...
WKRC
4 injured, including firefighter, in Westwood fire
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Three civilians and a firefighter were injured after a fire in Westwood. The fire happened at Harrison Avenue and Cincy Fire and EMS said the fire was under control at 9 p.m. Officials have not said what started the fire or how badly the victims were...
WKRC
'We need him back home': Family worried after Hamilton man is reported missing in Mexico
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local architect is missing in Mexico, and his family is desperate for his safe return. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. He was in Mexico visiting his fiancée. Gutierrez is the oldest of seven siblings. They all live in Hamilton. Gutierrez holds a master’s...
WKRC
Westwood father accused of fracturing newborn's arm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood father faces serious charges after police say he broke his newborn's arm. Edgar Bush, 43, was changing his eight-day-old son's clothes on Thursday when he forcefully pulled the baby's arm out of the clothing, fracturing his arm. Bush is charged with felonious assault and child...
WKRC
Death toll continues to rise in Western New York following historic winter storm
WASHINGTON (TND) — Much of western New York remains paralyzed after a deadly blizzard buried residents in feet of snow over the holiday weekend with even more falling through Tuesday. The death toll in the area has risen to 31 with the mayor of Buffalo announcing seven more blizzard-related...
WKRC
Virginia college students wins $1 million after spending $30 on lottery scratcher
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (7News) — A Virginia Beach college student is ending the year on a good note! Perla Gomez is now $1 million richer, according to lottery officials. Virginia Lottery said Gomez was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the ticket. The two did not initially believe it was a winner.
