ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Memorial mass scheduled for chef Jean-Robert de Cavel

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A memorial mass is planned to be held to celebrate the life of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel. The chef redefined the dining scene in Cincinnati. He passed away last Friday after fighting cancer for five years. The mass is scheduled January 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio minimum wager workers to see increase for 2023

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Ohio minimum wage increases with new year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new restaurants open in 2022

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Despite continuing pressures facing the restaurant industry, from persistent staffing issues to rising costs of ingredients, Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new eateries open in 2022. A review of the new restaurants the Cincinnati Business Courier wrote about this year and social media posts...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Flooding won't stop Fitton Center from holding NYE fundraiser

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The New Year's Eve Party at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will go on as planned, after flooding last week put the party in jeopardy. Fitton Center staff said the freezing temperatures likely caused one of the fire suppression heads inside the Fitton Center to burst, leaving about four inches of water sitting in the center's foyer.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Nevada casinos post 21st-straight $1 billion month in November

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos snagged a $1.22 billion gaming win in November this year, according to new figures from state regulators. It's the 21st consecutive month that casinos in the state have surpassed $1 billion in win revenue, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reports. Still, last month's...
NEVADA STATE
WKRC

4 injured, including firefighter, in Westwood fire

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Three civilians and a firefighter were injured after a fire in Westwood. The fire happened at Harrison Avenue and Cincy Fire and EMS said the fire was under control at 9 p.m. Officials have not said what started the fire or how badly the victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Westwood father accused of fracturing newborn's arm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood father faces serious charges after police say he broke his newborn's arm. Edgar Bush, 43, was changing his eight-day-old son's clothes on Thursday when he forcefully pulled the baby's arm out of the clothing, fracturing his arm. Bush is charged with felonious assault and child...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy