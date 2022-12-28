ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

“It didn’t seem like it was going to stop”: Cheektowaga neighborhoods get plowed out

By Tara Lynch
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cleanup effort is just beginning in many towns across Erie County, including hard hit Cheektowaga.

The historic blizzard left Princeton Court in the dark for two days without heat in the height of the storm. Now that the lights are back on, the cleanup can begin.

“We had no idea when it was going to end. We didn’t know what we were going to have when it stopped. It didn’t seem like it was going to stop,” Joe Brown said.

The Blizzard of ’22 left many neighborhoods in Cheektowaga snow covered with drifts as high as some houses, a ferocious storm that some feel was years in the making.

“That’s what it has been the last 10 or so years, waiting for the big one that never came. This is the big one,” Brown added.

Homes on Princeton Court were without power for two and half days, as temperatures dropped to 40 degrees indoors.

“I’ve never been in a house that cold before. It being my house and not knowing if it was going to get to the point when the pipes were going to start busting, you just hold your breath and hope for the best,” Brown continued.

Don Ciotuszynski says this is the worst storm he has ever seen.

“I tried to drive to the gas station, or did drive to the gas station during the heart of it, and it was the worst I’ve ever driven in. I couldn’t see anything. It was like someone put a blanket over my windshield,” Ciotuszynski said.

Denise B. said her husband was stuck overnight in his car.

“My husband got stuck up on Cleveland. He stayed overnight in his car and he finally decided to leave his car and it took him two and a half hours to walk from the end of the street here,” Denise said.

On Tuesday, the neighborhood was finally plowed out.

“At first I wasn’t sure if we would ever get out, even though I knew we would, I’m just very thankful for them, very thankful,” Denise continued.

Many side streets not only in Cheektowaga, but also in Buffalo. Many of them are untouched and officials say drivers should stay off the roads if possible so crews can get to work on your neighborhood.

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here .

Comments / 0

 

Related
News 4 Buffalo

“There’s our guardian angel”: Man breaks into Cheektowaga school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

NFTA resumes full bus service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Friday that they will be resuming its full metro bus and paratransit service effective immediately. NFTA had suspended services due to the Blizzard of ’22 that impacted portions of Western New York and resumed limited Metro Rail services on Tuesday. Due to road conditions from […]
BUFFALO, NY
jambroadcasting.com

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

City of Buffalo to hold Wednesday storm update

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to provide another update on post-blizzard cleanup efforts. The update can be live-streamed above. This page will be updated with a recap following the presser. A recording of the full conference will be available to watch at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

