Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State Upsets No. 11 MSU at Great Lakes Invitational

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS – The Ferris State hockey team upset No. 11 Michigan State 4-2 in the semifinals of the Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Tyler Schleppe, Connor McGrath and Mitch Deelstra.

Michigan State responded in the second period with two goals by Cole Krygier to cut the lead to 3-2.

Ferris State created some separation again in the third with a power play goal by Jason Brancheau.

The Bulldogs will face Western Michigan in the Great Lakes Invitational Championship on Wednesday after Western Michigan picked up a dominant 8-1 victory over Michigan Tech in the other semifinal.

MISportsNow

