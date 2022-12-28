Gov. Josh Green, M.D. extended the emergency proclamation today in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight incident. Currently, Hawaiʻi Life Flight is in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its “safety stand down.” The extension of this emergency proclamation allows our state to continue providing staffing resources needed to ensure seamless availability of emergency transportation.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO