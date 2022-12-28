ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

New COVID-19 testing requirement further delays Chinese tourism to Hawaii

Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years. Windward Oahu residents are calling on the city to repair and reopen a Kaaawa recreational center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai

Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 29, 2022) Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT: Training pits at HNL, Kahului airport contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday that soil and groundwater at Honolulu’s Airport is contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. The contamination of PFAS chemicals was found at a former training pit where toxic firefighting foam (AFFF) was used. State firefighters stopped training with AFFF in 2021....
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii Life Flight Emergency Proclamation Extended

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. extended the emergency proclamation today in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight incident. Currently, Hawaiʻi Life Flight is in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its “safety stand down.” The extension of this emergency proclamation allows our state to continue providing staffing resources needed to ensure seamless availability of emergency transportation.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The Owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A messy mid-air dispute turned around a Southwest plane that departed from Honolulu on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines said Flight 2050, bound for Oakland, was turned around because of the “behavior of customers.”. A man was escorted off the plane after allegedly getting into a physical altercation...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
HONOLULU, HI
kauainownews.com

Emergency relief period extended in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident in waters between Maui and Big Island

With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
HAWAII STATE

