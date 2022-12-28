Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Indian Creek 79, Providence Cristo Rey 60
Indpls Attucks 71, Indpls Shortridge 53
Indpls Cathedral 76, Warren Central 71, 2OT
Indpls Tech 77, Indpls Washington 50
Muncie Central 44, Franklin Co. 29
New Albany 49, Seymour 41
Pioneer 55, Tri-Township 36
Rensselaer 49, Boone Grove 37
Rich Township, Ill. 71, Hammond Noll 39
Tri 88, Anderson Prep Academy 41
Waldron 38, Oldenburg 33
White River Valley 58, Washington Catholic 24
Alexandria Tournament=
Indpls Ritter 52, Sheridan 48
Indpls Ritter 66, Alexandria 45
Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Classic=
Pool B=
Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 54, Indiana Math and Science Academy 42
Milford, Ill. 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 50
Clay City Tournament=
First Round=
Clay City 47, Mitchell 32
Owen Valley 63, Riverton Parke 52
Tri-West 64, N. Central (Farmersburg) 45
Whiteland 101, N. Vermillion 36
Clinton Central Tournament=
Championship=
Fountain Central 68, Tri-Central 55
Consolation=
Carroll (Flora) 86, Clinton Central 43
First Round=
Clinton Prairie 65, Clinton Central 27
N. Judson 74, Fountain Central 63
Tipton 74, Carroll (Flora) 67
Western 71, Tri-Central 32
Connersville Tournament=
First Round=
Connersville 52, Rock Creek Academy 31
Lawrence North 53, Connersville 49
Semifinal=
Lawrence North 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 49
Third Place=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 72, Rock Creek Academy 64
East Noble Tournament=
Championship=
Glenn 60, E. Noble 41
First Round=
E. Noble 49, Garrett 41
Glenn 55, Fremont 38
Third Place=
Garrett 60, Fremont 45
Edinburgh Tournament=
Consolation=
Hagerstown 49, Hauser 36
Jac-Cen-Del 72, Victory College Prep 40
First Round=
Austin 63, Hauser 59
Edinburgh 62, Hagerstown 36
Indpls Lutheran 52, Jac-Cen-Del 50
S. Decatur 67, Victory College Prep 33
Semifinal=
Edinburgh 63, Austin 36
Indpls Lutheran 60, S. Decatur 34
Grant 4 Tournament=
Championship=
Oak Hill 64, Mississinewa 43
First Round=
Mississinewa 49, Eastbrook 33
Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 57
Third Place=
Madison-Grant 90, Eastbrook 40
Kankakee (Ill.) Tournament=
Lafayette Jeff 68, Chicago (Butler), Ill. 38
Lake Station Tournament=
Championship=
Lake Station 83, Wheeler 46
First Round=
Lake Station 64, Hobart 47
Wheeler 58, River Forest 55
Third Place=
Hobart 44, River Forest 34
Lakeland Christian Tournament=
Pool A=
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 72, Clinton Christian 14
Lakeland Christian 35, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 33
Lakeland Christian 68, Clinton Christian 21
Pool B=
Bethany Christian 42, Traders Point Christian 36
Bethany Christian 56, Faith Christian 40
Traders Point Christian 54, Faith Christian 47
Monrovia Tournament=
Consolation=
N. Putnam 68, Rising Sun 51
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 88, Union Co. 44
First Round=
Bethesda Christian 44, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39
Borden 60, Rising Sun 59
Greenwood Christian 55, N. Putnam 49
Monrovia 51, Union Co. 49
Semifinal=
Bethesda Christian 66, Monrovia 62
Greenwood Christian 51, Borden 38
Noblesville Tournament=
Castle 76, Northridge 69
Consolation=
Norwell 57, Chesterton 51, OT
First Round=
Columbus North 55, Norwell 42
Crown Point 62, Castle 55
Lawrence Central 65, Chesterton 62
Noblesville 56, Northridge 26
North Daviess Tournament=
Championship=
N. Daviess 62, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 57, OT
Fifth Place=
Evansville Christian 69, Paoli 45
Seventh Place=
Loogootee 41, Forest Park 38
Third Place=
Brownstown 57, Vincennes (South Knox— 52
Northeastern Tournament=
Consolation=
Bellmont 52, Blackford 38
Winchester 61, Ft. Wayne South 49
First Round=
Delta 48, Bellmont 43
Lapel 66, Winchester 60
New Castle 52, Ft. Wayne South 42
Semifinal=
New Castle 54, Lapel 34
Northeastern 44, Delta 40
Posey County Classic=
Eastern (Pekin) 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49
Eastern (Pekin) 63, N. Posey 61
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Salem 37
N. Posey 69, Salem 49
Proviso West (Ill.) Tournament=
Consolation=
Proviso West, Ill. 75, Bowman Academy 50
Quarterfinal=
Whitney Young, Ill. 61, Hammond Central 56
Richmond Tournament=
Pool A=
Greensburg 64, Monroe Central 34
Seton Catholic 47, Monroe Central 34
Seton Catholic 63, Greensburg 49
Pool B=
Richmond 70, Heritage 50
Richmond 71, Rushville 21
Pool C=
Indpls Tindley 70, Indianapolis Homeschool 36
Lawrenceburg 51, Indpls Tindley 36
Lawrenceburg 55, Indianapolis Homeschool 45
Pool D=
Bloomington South 64, N. Decatur 51
Bloomington South 67, Eastern Hancock 55
Eastern Hancock 60, N. Decatur 36
Silver Creek Tournament=
First Round=
Providence 57, Charlestown 50
Silver Creek 55, Clarksville 38
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Greencastle 62, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 58
Parke Heritage 64, Marshall, Ill. 43
Robinson, Ill. 58, Edgewood 32
S. Vermillion 59, Cloverdale 27
Quarterfinal=
Bloomfield 77, Shakamak 48
Linton 86, W. Vigo 46
South Vigo 62, North Vigo 50
Sullivan 64, Northview 55
Warsaw Classic=
Lafayette Harrison 58, S. Bend Washington 53
Lafayette Harrison 59, Warsaw 45
S. Bend Washington 59, Portage 48
Warsaw 58, Portage 51
