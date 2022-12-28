ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Indian Creek 79, Providence Cristo Rey 60

Indpls Attucks 71, Indpls Shortridge 53

Indpls Cathedral 76, Warren Central 71, 2OT

Indpls Tech 77, Indpls Washington 50

Muncie Central 44, Franklin Co. 29

New Albany 49, Seymour 41

Pioneer 55, Tri-Township 36

Rensselaer 49, Boone Grove 37

Rich Township, Ill. 71, Hammond Noll 39

Tri 88, Anderson Prep Academy 41

Waldron 38, Oldenburg 33

White River Valley 58, Washington Catholic 24

Alexandria Tournament=

Indpls Ritter 52, Sheridan 48

Indpls Ritter 66, Alexandria 45

Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Classic=

Pool B=

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 54, Indiana Math and Science Academy 42

Milford, Ill. 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 50

Clay City Tournament=

First Round=

Clay City 47, Mitchell 32

Owen Valley 63, Riverton Parke 52

Tri-West 64, N. Central (Farmersburg) 45

Whiteland 101, N. Vermillion 36

Clinton Central Tournament=

Championship=

Fountain Central 68, Tri-Central 55

Consolation=

Carroll (Flora) 86, Clinton Central 43

First Round=

Clinton Prairie 65, Clinton Central 27

N. Judson 74, Fountain Central 63

Tipton 74, Carroll (Flora) 67

Western 71, Tri-Central 32

Connersville Tournament=

First Round=

Connersville 52, Rock Creek Academy 31

Lawrence North 53, Connersville 49

Semifinal=

Lawrence North 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 49

Third Place=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 72, Rock Creek Academy 64

East Noble Tournament=

Championship=

Glenn 60, E. Noble 41

First Round=

E. Noble 49, Garrett 41

Glenn 55, Fremont 38

Third Place=

Garrett 60, Fremont 45

Edinburgh Tournament=

Consolation=

Hagerstown 49, Hauser 36

Jac-Cen-Del 72, Victory College Prep 40

First Round=

Austin 63, Hauser 59

Edinburgh 62, Hagerstown 36

Indpls Lutheran 52, Jac-Cen-Del 50

S. Decatur 67, Victory College Prep 33

Semifinal=

Edinburgh 63, Austin 36

Indpls Lutheran 60, S. Decatur 34

Grant 4 Tournament=

Championship=

Oak Hill 64, Mississinewa 43

First Round=

Mississinewa 49, Eastbrook 33

Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 57

Third Place=

Madison-Grant 90, Eastbrook 40

Kankakee (Ill.) Tournament=

Lafayette Jeff 68, Chicago (Butler), Ill. 38

Lake Station Tournament=

Championship=

Lake Station 83, Wheeler 46

First Round=

Lake Station 64, Hobart 47

Wheeler 58, River Forest 55

Third Place=

Hobart 44, River Forest 34

Lakeland Christian Tournament=

Pool A=

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 72, Clinton Christian 14

Lakeland Christian 35, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 33

Lakeland Christian 68, Clinton Christian 21

Pool B=

Bethany Christian 42, Traders Point Christian 36

Bethany Christian 56, Faith Christian 40

Traders Point Christian 54, Faith Christian 47

Monrovia Tournament=

Consolation=

N. Putnam 68, Rising Sun 51

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 88, Union Co. 44

First Round=

Bethesda Christian 44, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39

Borden 60, Rising Sun 59

Greenwood Christian 55, N. Putnam 49

Monrovia 51, Union Co. 49

Semifinal=

Bethesda Christian 66, Monrovia 62

Greenwood Christian 51, Borden 38

Noblesville Tournament=

Castle 76, Northridge 69

Consolation=

Norwell 57, Chesterton 51, OT

First Round=

Columbus North 55, Norwell 42

Crown Point 62, Castle 55

Lawrence Central 65, Chesterton 62

Noblesville 56, Northridge 26

North Daviess Tournament=

Championship=

N. Daviess 62, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 57, OT

Fifth Place=

Evansville Christian 69, Paoli 45

Seventh Place=

Loogootee 41, Forest Park 38

Third Place=

Brownstown 57, Vincennes (South Knox— 52

Northeastern Tournament=

Consolation=

Bellmont 52, Blackford 38

Winchester 61, Ft. Wayne South 49

First Round=

Delta 48, Bellmont 43

Lapel 66, Winchester 60

New Castle 52, Ft. Wayne South 42

Semifinal=

New Castle 54, Lapel 34

Northeastern 44, Delta 40

Posey County Classic=

Eastern (Pekin) 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

Eastern (Pekin) 63, N. Posey 61

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Salem 37

N. Posey 69, Salem 49

Proviso West (Ill.) Tournament=

Consolation=

Proviso West, Ill. 75, Bowman Academy 50

Quarterfinal=

Whitney Young, Ill. 61, Hammond Central 56

Richmond Tournament=

Pool A=

Greensburg 64, Monroe Central 34

Seton Catholic 47, Monroe Central 34

Seton Catholic 63, Greensburg 49

Pool B=

Richmond 70, Heritage 50

Richmond 71, Rushville 21

Pool C=

Indpls Tindley 70, Indianapolis Homeschool 36

Lawrenceburg 51, Indpls Tindley 36

Lawrenceburg 55, Indianapolis Homeschool 45

Pool D=

Bloomington South 64, N. Decatur 51

Bloomington South 67, Eastern Hancock 55

Eastern Hancock 60, N. Decatur 36

Silver Creek Tournament=

First Round=

Providence 57, Charlestown 50

Silver Creek 55, Clarksville 38

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Greencastle 62, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 58

Parke Heritage 64, Marshall, Ill. 43

Robinson, Ill. 58, Edgewood 32

S. Vermillion 59, Cloverdale 27

Quarterfinal=

Bloomfield 77, Shakamak 48

Linton 86, W. Vigo 46

South Vigo 62, North Vigo 50

Sullivan 64, Northview 55

Warsaw Classic=

Lafayette Harrison 58, S. Bend Washington 53

Lafayette Harrison 59, Warsaw 45

S. Bend Washington 59, Portage 48

Warsaw 58, Portage 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

