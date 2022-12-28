ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder beat Spurs 130-114 to wrap up seven-game homestand

By MURRAY EVANS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVm4J_0jw9n7LB00
1 of 5

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Oklahoma City Thunder closed a season-high, seven-game homestand by beating the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday night.

Mike Muscala, pressed into extended action due to an early injury to starting forward Aleksej Pokusevski, hit 3 of 5 3-point attempts and scored 19 points. Tre Mann had 17 and rookie Jalen Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Thunder never trailed after the 1:59 mark of the first quarter, but needed a 14-3 run to open the fourth quarter to secure the win. Oklahoma City hit 13 of 24 3-point attempts (54.2%).

“We were good tonight, offensively and defensively,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who matched his career high for blocked shots. “We just try to be the aggressors, play with pace, play together, try to make smart decisions.”

Devin Vassell scored 20 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson started despite battling low back tightness and added 19.

Official Jenna Schroeder issued two quick technical fouls and ejected San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich with 11:13 left in the second quarter, after Popovich yelled “Do your job!” and other things at her. Assistant coach Brett Brown led the Spurs’ bench the rest of the game and filled in for Popovich again during postgame interviews.

NBA

“We had an incredibly hard time guarding their live-ball penetration,” Brown said. “They did a great job. They’re hard to guard. We needed to do better (with) one-on-one defense and keeping the ball out of the paint and we didn’t. … We let them off the hook at times with unnecessary fouls.”

The technical fouls came in the middle of an 11-4 run by Oklahoma City that put the Thunder ahead 51-41 and they were up 70-60 at halftime. Oklahoma City was 9 of 14 on 3-point attempts in the half and Muscala came off the bench to score 14 points.

San Antonio pulled within 95-93 by the end of the third quarter, but Oklahoma City opened the fourth quarter with its big run.

“We got off to a good start,” Muscala said. “Obviously, they made some runs there, but we just stuck with it and kept encouraging each other and came up with the win. It was a fun game.”

TIP-INS

Spurs: Reserve forward Doug McDermott missed the game due to right knee soreness … Reserve guard Josh Richardson, who grew up in nearby Edmond, Oklahoma, scored nine points in 26 minutes. … The Spurs are 1-6 this season in the second game of back-to-backs. They have lost six straight in such games.

Thunder: Pokusevski went down less than two minutes into the game while trying to grab an offensive rebound and began clutching his left knee. He was helped off the court and did not return … During the first quarter, Josh Giddey became the second-youngest NBA player (at 20 years and 78 days old) to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists, behind only LeBron James (19 years and 326 days old) … Oklahoma City went 4-3 during its homestand.

50K AND COUNTING

The Spurs say they’ve sold more than 50,000 tickets for their Jan. 13 game against Golden State, which will be played in their former home venue, the Alamodome. It will be the fourth time in NBA history a crowd has exceeded 50,000. A record 62,046 fans watched in 1998 when the Chicago Bulls visited the Atlanta Hawks.

Popovich said the Alamodome – where in 1999 San Antonio won the first of its five NBA titles – “has a special place” in the heart of Spurs’ fans.

“It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime sort of event for the fans and they have really warmed up to the idea, so it’s pretty cool,” he said.

Spurs: Host the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Thunder: At the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and rookie center Christian Kololo followed with his first career 3 help the Raptors win for the third time in 11 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 16 points and Barnes finished with 11. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March, 2001. Trent shot 11 for 22, making 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch

Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
Inside The Thunder

Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte

Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive. The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
ORLANDO, FL
WLNS

Rhino picks Michigan to win Fiesta Bowl

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Clayton leads Ohio to 76-59 victory over Chicago State

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 13 points and Ohio beat Chicago State 76-59 on Friday night. Clayton also added six rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (8-5). AJ Brown had 13 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12. Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-14). Elijah Weaver added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jahsean Corbett pitched in with nine points, 14 rebounds and two steals. The Cougars extended their losing streak to seven straight and fell to 0-14 on the road this season. Ohio plays Tuesday against Buffalo on the road, while Chicago State hosts East-West on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy