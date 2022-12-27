Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Road Matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 30, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-2 B1G) dropped a road matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland (11-3, 2-1 B1G) 107-85 in College Park, Md. on Friday. Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux scored a season high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting while Maggie Czinano registered a career high 16 off the bench.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan thankful for teaching role with Minnesota football, final game at Pinstripe Bowl
Tanner Morgan is thankful. He’s thankful for the opportunity to live out his dream as a college quarterback and for the extra season with Minnesota thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver. More than anything, Morgan is thankful to call himself a Golden Gopher for life. The program is likely...
247Sports
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl win over Syracuse
Minnesota defeated Syracuse 28-20 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl giving the Gophers their ninth win of the season and their sixth straight victory in bowl games. Here are my five takeaways from this New York City bowl game victory!. One. Nine & Six. The bottom line is Minnesota...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
gophersports.com
Gophers Return to Action for 2023 Southern Scuffle
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota wrestling program is set to kick off the second half of the season as they prepare to travel eastbound to Chattanooga, Tenn., for the 2023 Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear. Competition for the event will take place from January 1-2, with full broadcast...
gophersports.com
Kristen Kelsay Hired as Associate Head Coach
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristen Kelsay has been hired as the associate head coach for Minnesota volleyball, joining the staff of first year head coach Keegan Cook. Kelsay has seven years of experience as an assistant coach in the Big Ten, including four with Michigan State (2015-18) and three with Northwestern (2019-21).
gophersports.com
Pitlick Scores Twice in Win over USA
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1/3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team picked up an exhibition win against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 Team, 3-2, Thursday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Rhett Pitlick scored twice in the first period around a Matthew Knies tally in the final home...
gophersports.com
Gophers End 2022 with Exhibition Pair
MINNEAPOLIS - After an extended holiday break, the University of Minnesota men's hockey team returns to the ice for a pair of exhibition games this week when it hosts the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18's Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. The action continues as the Golden Gophers head to Bemidji State for a New Year's Eve showdown at 5 p.m.
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
minnesotamonthly.com
Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond
Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
fox9.com
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
