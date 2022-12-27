ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gophers Drop Road Matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 30, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-2 B1G) dropped a road matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland (11-3, 2-1 B1G) 107-85 in College Park, Md. on Friday. Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux scored a season high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting while Maggie Czinano registered a career high 16 off the bench.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game

Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gophers Return to Action for 2023 Southern Scuffle

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota wrestling program is set to kick off the second half of the season as they prepare to travel eastbound to Chattanooga, Tenn., for the 2023 Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear. Competition for the event will take place from January 1-2, with full broadcast...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kristen Kelsay Hired as Associate Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristen Kelsay has been hired as the associate head coach for Minnesota volleyball, joining the staff of first year head coach Keegan Cook. Kelsay has seven years of experience as an assistant coach in the Big Ten, including four with Michigan State (2015-18) and three with Northwestern (2019-21).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pitlick Scores Twice in Win over USA

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1/3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team picked up an exhibition win against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 Team, 3-2, Thursday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Rhett Pitlick scored twice in the first period around a Matthew Knies tally in the final home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gophers End 2022 with Exhibition Pair

MINNEAPOLIS - After an extended holiday break, the University of Minnesota men's hockey team returns to the ice for a pair of exhibition games this week when it hosts the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18's Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. The action continues as the Golden Gophers head to Bemidji State for a New Year's Eve showdown at 5 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond

Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery

(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
DELANO, MN
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
DELANO, MN
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
MEDFORD, MN
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN

