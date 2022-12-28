Brenden Revels scored 21 points and Derek Vorst added 11 points as visiting Rossford held off a late push by Perrysburg for a 55-53 boys basketball victory on Thursday night. The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter and a 29-15 lead at halftime and held off a furious second-half rally by Perrysburg. Austin Shultz made five 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, Avery Hunt also scored 15, and Matt Watkins added 14. EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 81, WHITEFORD 68

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO