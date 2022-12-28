Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Scoreboard: December 29, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Inaugural Patriots Holiday Classic. Parkersburg South will face Gaston Day (NC) in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m. River City Basketball Classic Boys Basketball - Marietta College. Parkersburg - 64 Fort Frye - 48 Wahama - 71 St. Marys - 75 Marietta - 33 Scott...
Portage County sports scoreboard for Thursday, December 29
FIELD: Baumberger 3 5-6 14, Eader 3 0-0 8, Smith 2 0-3 4, Crawford 6 0-2 16, Stayer 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 5-11 50. SOUTHEAST: Sprutte 10 10-13 30, Carter 6 0-3 13, Phillips 3 2-3 8, Dunn 2 2-3 7, Riffle 1 1-1 3, Corley 0 2-4 2. Totals 22 17-27 63.
High school boys basketball: Revels, Vorst lead Rossford in win over Perrysburg
Brenden Revels scored 21 points and Derek Vorst added 11 points as visiting Rossford held off a late push by Perrysburg for a 55-53 boys basketball victory on Thursday night. The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter and a 29-15 lead at halftime and held off a furious second-half rally by Perrysburg. Austin Shultz made five 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, Avery Hunt also scored 15, and Matt Watkins added 14. EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 81, WHITEFORD 68
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: DCC vs. DuBois Girls Basketball
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on DuBois in the championship game of the Brookville Christmas Tournament. Chris Rossetti has the call of the game, which can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network Social media channels.
Thursday's roundup: Louisville boys basketball team wins tournament in Florida
Thursday's roundup LOUISVILLE 48, PLEASANT GROVE (UTAH) 40 Louisville defeated Pleasant Grove on Thursday morning to win the Grey Division at the KSA Events Holiday Tournament at Gaylord Palms Resort in Florida. The Leopards (9-2) have won nine games in a row. Louisville's Hayden Nigro was named the tournament MVP. The tournament featured 28 teams from 12 states. No other details were available. ...
Comments / 0