Read full article on original website
Related
Woman found dead in Perry home identified, person charged with possession of Fentanyl
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday. According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry. When Perry Police...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Illegal drugs found connected to Perry woman’s death, man arrested
UPDATE: The woman found on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Amber Denise Mullins of Perry. The man found earlier this month was identified as 35-year-old Stevie Ray Thompson of Haynesville. The Perry Police Department says the use of illegal drugs was a contributing factor in Mullins’ death. A search...
GBI arrest, charge man with murder and arson after shooting another and burning car
MILAN, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a man in connection to a Wednesday shooting in Milan. 29-year-old Brandon Daniel Spires was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort according to a press release.
GBI, Vienna Police Department investigating after man's body found behind home
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — The Vienna Police Department is investigating after a body was found behind a home in Dooly County on Monday. A post on the Vienna Police Department Facebook page says around 4:18 p.m. the Vienna Police Department got a call about an unknown person laying behind a home on Kelly LN. within the city limits of Vienna.
allongeorgia.com
Telfair County Man Arrested for Murder, Assault, and Arson
Brandon Daniel Spires, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of Joshua Robert Fort, age 33, of Milan. Fort was discovered deceased outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28, 2022. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.
wgxa.tv
Vienna man's body found behind Kelly Lane home
VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a Vienna home. According to the Vienna Police Department, 51-year-old Travis "Dirt Dog" Woodson was found lying behind a home on Kelly Lane. A joint investigation between the Vienna Police Department, GBI, Dooly County Sheriff's Office, and...
41nbc.com
Milan man charged with murder for fatal shooting
MILAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 29-year-old man in Milan was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson after 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort was found dead outside of a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28th. Investigation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows...
WALB 10
Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
WALB 10
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
MILLWOOD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help identifying the remains of a child found dead in Ware County in the 1980s — a child the GBI believes has a possible connection to Albany. The GBI, along with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office,...
'We need forensic medical examiners': GBI faces shortage at the crime lab
MACON, Ga. — A shortage of medical examiners at the GBI crime lab is keeping Macon families from getting closure after losing a loved one. The shortage is causing a body back up at the morgue. The GBI says they should have 18 medical examiners, but they only have...
Georgia man accused of killing a man and then setting his own truck on fire
A 29-year-old Georgia man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he killed a man and then drove to another city to set his own truck on fire. Brandon Daniel Spires, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort, of Milan.
WALB 10
Albany apartment shooting leaves 1 injured
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police have released more information after a person was injured in a Thursday shooting. The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road around 1:30 p.m. The victim told police that after a masked man came to his door asking...
WALB 10
Man charged in Albany business burglaries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to two burglaries at two Albany businesses, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Bradley Lamar Jordan was charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, along with several traffic offenses. The arrest stems from a chainsaw being...
Albany police seek burglary suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect in a recent burglary. Police identified the suspect as James Aaron Davis, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Jones Avenue. Davis is accused of entering a residence at 1703 Jones Ave. and taking a television, food and hair clippers.
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
wfxl.com
House, vehicle damaged after firearm discharged on Gardner Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a vehicle and home were shot at on Wednesday morning. Police arrived to a home in the 1600 block of Gardner Avenue in reference to discharging firearms just before 12:45 a.m. On scene, police spoke with a handful of people who say they heard between...
wfxl.com
Albany man sought again after being denied by jail staff at the time of arrest
Albany police need help from the community to locate a man they previously had in custody. On Christmas day, officers responded to the 500 block of South Davis Street in reference to a burglary. The victim told police that after being away from his home for a few days, he...
41nbc.com
Monroe deputies arrest Lizella man on multiple charges after vehicle, foot pursuit
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Lizella man, wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies, is now in custody after leading Monroe County deputies on a vehicle and foot chase Tuesday night. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says a deputy spotted 27-year-old Devan Cormican on a sports bike going...
27-year-old Lizella man arrested in high-speed chase in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a foot chase that ended near Mercer University Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 27-year-old Devan G Cormican from Lizella was clocked going 89 miles per hour on a motorcycle near the...
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
Comments / 0