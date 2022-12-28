ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, GA

41nbc.com

UPDATE: Illegal drugs found connected to Perry woman’s death, man arrested

UPDATE: The woman found on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Amber Denise Mullins of Perry. The man found earlier this month was identified as 35-year-old Stevie Ray Thompson of Haynesville. The Perry Police Department says the use of illegal drugs was a contributing factor in Mullins’ death. A search...
PERRY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Telfair County Man Arrested for Murder, Assault, and Arson

Brandon Daniel Spires, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of Joshua Robert Fort, age 33, of Milan. Fort was discovered deceased outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28, 2022. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.
MILAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Vienna man's body found behind Kelly Lane home

VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a Vienna home. According to the Vienna Police Department, 51-year-old Travis "Dirt Dog" Woodson was found lying behind a home on Kelly Lane. A joint investigation between the Vienna Police Department, GBI, Dooly County Sheriff's Office, and...
VIENNA, GA
41nbc.com

Milan man charged with murder for fatal shooting

MILAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 29-year-old man in Milan was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson after 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort was found dead outside of a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28th. Investigation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows...
MILAN, GA
WALB 10

Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany apartment shooting leaves 1 injured

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police have released more information after a person was injured in a Thursday shooting. The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road around 1:30 p.m. The victim told police that after a masked man came to his door asking...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man charged in Albany business burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to two burglaries at two Albany businesses, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Bradley Lamar Jordan was charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, along with several traffic offenses. The arrest stems from a chainsaw being...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police seek burglary suspect

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect in a recent burglary. Police identified the suspect as James Aaron Davis, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Jones Avenue. Davis is accused of entering a residence at 1703 Jones Ave. and taking a television, food and hair clippers.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA

