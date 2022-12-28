ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. The Indiana Office of Technology “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced that the corporation is taking full responsibility for the rolling blackouts across East Tennessee caused by an increased strain on their power system. “We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we...
