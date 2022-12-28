Read full article on original website
‘Spiritual leader’ of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets nearly 20 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who prosecutors said provided the ideological base for a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend nearly 20 years in a federal prison. Barry Croft Jr., 47, of Bear, Delaware, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months behind bars...
Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. The Indiana Office of Technology “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.
TVA releases statement about rolling blackouts in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced that the corporation is taking full responsibility for the rolling blackouts across East Tennessee caused by an increased strain on their power system. “We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we...
