East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins

Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final

Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bryson Etienne leads Southern men into SWAC opener against familiar foe Texas Southern

Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist. Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody

New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Breaux Bridge shows it isn't a one-man show in rout of Loreauville

Breaux Bridge senior guard Kialen Phillips has been shouldering the offensive load for the Tigers this season, averaging 25 points per game with a season-high of 42. But make no mistake: The Tigers are far from a one-man show. On Wednesday afternoon at the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic at...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
LSU in final group of schools for LCA’s 2024 standout Ju’Juan Johnson

One of the state’s most dynamic players in the Class of 2024 has included LSU in his list of finalists. Lafayette Christian Academy’s Ju’Juan Johnson, who quarterbacked the Crusaders to the Division II select state runners-up finish, released his top four schools on On3Sports.com Thursday of LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Colorado.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas

LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Professional football team to play in Gonzales this April

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Professional football is coming to the capital area this April. “I feel very good about this market. I know this football country and we just really want to tap into that,” Redsticks official Joe McClendon III said. The Baton Rouge Redsticks is the latest...
GONZALES, LA
Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
STILLWATER, OK
LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program

LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
How LSU's offense, defense worked hand-in-hand for upset of No. 9 Arkansas

Before leaving his postgame news conference late Wednesday night, Matt McMahon paused for a second to extend Happy New Year’s wishes to everyone in the room. About an hour earlier, his LSU team guaranteed it would be a Happy New Year for the program and its fans who had rocked the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for two-plus hours.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight

GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
GONZALES, LA
WWII veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passes away at 104

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. Dixon was 104 years old. At a Veterans Day celebration in New Roads in 2016, WAFB’s Scottie...
NEW ROADS, LA
BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA

