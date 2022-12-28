Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
New Wawa proposed for Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
abc27.com
Crash on US 30 east cleared in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on U.S. 30 east was causing a lane restriction late in the evening on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to PennDOT. The crash was at the exit for I-83 south toward Baltimore. It was cleared around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to 511PA.
abc27.com
PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge
PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
abc27.com
3 Lebanon County fire companies merge into one
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 29, three Lebanon County-based fire companies announced that they will be merging together to form one new fire company. The formation of the new South Lebanon Fire Department is a conjunctive effort to improve public safety around Lebanon County, as well as create a stronger fire-rescue system. According to the new department, the three fire companies that will be a part of this merger are:
abc27.com
Lancaster General Health January community blood drives
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health sponsors community blood drives every week throughout Lancaster County. Blood drives throughout Lancaster County can be seen below. All blood that is collected stays in the county to benefit members of the community. During January and February, LG Health will...
abc27.com
Dauphin County communities get ready for New Year’s Eve celebrations
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Communities all over the Midstate are gearing up to ring in the new year. For 18 years, the Hershey Committee created a large Hershey Kiss replica to represent the city of Hershey. Events start at 9 a.m. in the heart of Downtown Hershey. There will...
abc27.com
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
abc27.com
Death of Local bicyclist raises concern for bike rider safety
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died at the hospital after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year. “Honestly, it is...
abc27.com
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary...
abc27.com
Police remind community to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All across the Midstate, the countdown for New Year’s is underway. Local businesses are already preparing for the midnight crowd. Decades in Lancaster is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve party with arcade games, bowling, and much more. “It’s definitely going to...
abc27.com
DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man sentenced for shooting at police during 2021 standoff
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia man was sentenced Thursday to 6 to 20 years in prison after firing at police and engaging in an hours-long standoff in 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Shawn Stryker, 51, was charged with aggravated assault for firing...
abc27.com
When is the PA Farm Show 2023?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show returns in 2023 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year’s PA Farm Show will be held from January 5-14, 2023. The first event of this year’s PA Farm Show will not be open to the public. The swine judging on January 5 in the Small/Sale Arena will be at 10 a.m., but the first public events will begin on January 6.
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
abc27.com
Crash on I-283 north cleared, no delays
SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash involving a box truck is caused delays on I-283 northbound on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to 511PA.com. The box truck appeared to be in the median of the highway. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, how many vehicles...
abc27.com
Lower Dauphin High School track and field building fire ruled accidental
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Swatara Fire Department, the track and field building at Lower Dauphin High School in Hummelstown caught on fire on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Lower Swatara Fire Department reported that the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire crews stayed on-site...
abc27.com
$20K in unclaimed property returned to Cumberland County government
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that more than $20,000 in unclaimed property has been returned to the Cumberland County government. “I am glad to see that the money owed to Cumberland County is back...
abc27.com
York City School District exits financial recovery program
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Year will mark a fresh start for the York City School District after more than a decade of serious struggles. The district is no longer under the state’s financial recovery program. “The School District of the City of York is no...
abc27.com
Two Mifflin County men charged with criminal homicide in woman’s death
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Mifflin County men have been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the Dec. 16, 2022, death of 25-year-old Paige Nikole. The investigation is classified as a criminal homicide, according to a police report. Nikole suffered gunshot wounds...
abc27.com
Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police say a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week. Police did not identify the person and said they were arrested on various unrelated warrants. On December 22 Stacey Shannon, 53, was...
Comments / 0