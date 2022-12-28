ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

New Wawa proposed for Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Crash on US 30 east cleared in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on U.S. 30 east was causing a lane restriction late in the evening on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to PennDOT. The crash was at the exit for I-83 south toward Baltimore. It was cleared around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to 511PA.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge

PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
3 Lebanon County fire companies merge into one

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 29, three Lebanon County-based fire companies announced that they will be merging together to form one new fire company. The formation of the new South Lebanon Fire Department is a conjunctive effort to improve public safety around Lebanon County, as well as create a stronger fire-rescue system. According to the new department, the three fire companies that will be a part of this merger are:
Lancaster General Health January community blood drives

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health sponsors community blood drives every week throughout Lancaster County. Blood drives throughout Lancaster County can be seen below. All blood that is collected stays in the county to benefit members of the community. During January and February, LG Health will...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
MANHEIM, PA
Death of Local bicyclist raises concern for bike rider safety

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died at the hospital after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year. “Honestly, it is...
HARRISBURG, PA
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary...
HARRISBURG, PA
Police remind community to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All across the Midstate, the countdown for New Year’s is underway. Local businesses are already preparing for the midnight crowd. Decades in Lancaster is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve party with arcade games, bowling, and much more. “It’s definitely going to...
LANCASTER, PA
DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
When is the PA Farm Show 2023?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show returns in 2023 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year’s PA Farm Show will be held from January 5-14, 2023. The first event of this year’s PA Farm Show will not be open to the public. The swine judging on January 5 in the Small/Sale Arena will be at 10 a.m., but the first public events will begin on January 6.
HARRISBURG, PA
Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
Crash on I-283 north cleared, no delays

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash involving a box truck is caused delays on I-283 northbound on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to 511PA.com. The box truck appeared to be in the median of the highway. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, how many vehicles...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
Lower Dauphin High School track and field building fire ruled accidental

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Swatara Fire Department, the track and field building at Lower Dauphin High School in Hummelstown caught on fire on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Lower Swatara Fire Department reported that the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire crews stayed on-site...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
York City School District exits financial recovery program

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Year will mark a fresh start for the York City School District after more than a decade of serious struggles. The district is no longer under the state’s financial recovery program. “The School District of the City of York is no...
YORK, PA
Two Mifflin County men charged with criminal homicide in woman’s death

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Mifflin County men have been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the Dec. 16, 2022, death of 25-year-old Paige Nikole. The investigation is classified as a criminal homicide, according to a police report. Nikole suffered gunshot wounds...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

