ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76

Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
HAMDEN, CT
SFGate

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 111, ST. ANDREWS 58

Percentages: FG .309, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (R.Carter 3-3, McFadden 2-5, C.Brown 1-1, McRae 1-2, Malone 1-3, B.Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor). Turnovers: 19 (McFadden 5, B.Clark 4, Richardson 3, C.Brown 2, Montgomery 2, Malone, McRae, Taylor). Steals: 11 (Richardson 4,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
SFGate

SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57

Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
MANHATTAN, NY
SFGate

CAL POLY 67, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 57

Percentages: FG .440, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Wright 2-8, Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 4, Wright 3, Okereke 2, Igbanugo, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 2, Igbanugo, Okereke, Stevens). Technical...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

MINNESOTA (8-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Borowicz 2-4, Braun 2-5, Heyer 1-5, Gradwell 1-1, Cayton 0-2, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Battle 1) Turnovers: 23 (Battle 7, Braun 5, Borowicz 3, Micheaux 3, Gradwell 2, Heyer 2, Cayton...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Porzingis, Wizards beat Magic 119-100 for 4th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Washington Wizards routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 119-100 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star guard Bradley Beal for the second straight game because of a strained hamstring. Franz Wagner had 28 points and eight assists for Orlando, and Paolo Banchero added 21 points. The Magic had only eight players available after suspensions by the NBA in the wake of an incident in Detroit on Wednesday night. The Wizards overcame 26 turnovers with 56% shooting and a 53-35 rebounding advantage. The Magic have lost three straight after winning eight of nine.
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

Pittsburgh 37, No. 18 UCLA 35

UCLA_Loya 11 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 5:15. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:57. PITT_Means 15 pass from Patti (Mumpfield pass from Patti), 3:49. UCLA_Mokiao-Atimalala 28 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), :57. Third Quarter. UCLA_Davies 52 interception return (Barr-Mira kick), 8:45. PITT_Hammond 1 run (Sauls kick), 3:04. Fourth Quarter. PITT_Hammond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy