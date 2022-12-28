Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76
Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 111, ST. ANDREWS 58
Percentages: FG .309, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (R.Carter 3-3, McFadden 2-5, C.Brown 1-1, McRae 1-2, Malone 1-3, B.Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor). Turnovers: 19 (McFadden 5, B.Clark 4, Richardson 3, C.Brown 2, Montgomery 2, Malone, McRae, Taylor). Steals: 11 (Richardson 4,...
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Announce Devin Booker's Injury Diagnosis
The Phoenix Suns have announced an injury update on All-Star Devin Booker.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57
Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
CAL POLY 67, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 57
Percentages: FG .440, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Wright 2-8, Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 4, Wright 3, Okereke 2, Igbanugo, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 2, Igbanugo, Okereke, Stevens). Technical...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
MINNESOTA (8-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Borowicz 2-4, Braun 2-5, Heyer 1-5, Gradwell 1-1, Cayton 0-2, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Battle 1) Turnovers: 23 (Battle 7, Braun 5, Borowicz 3, Micheaux 3, Gradwell 2, Heyer 2, Cayton...
Porzingis, Wizards beat Magic 119-100 for 4th straight win
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Washington Wizards routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 119-100 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star guard Bradley Beal for the second straight game because of a strained hamstring. Franz Wagner had 28 points and eight assists for Orlando, and Paolo Banchero added 21 points. The Magic had only eight players available after suspensions by the NBA in the wake of an incident in Detroit on Wednesday night. The Wizards overcame 26 turnovers with 56% shooting and a 53-35 rebounding advantage. The Magic have lost three straight after winning eight of nine.
Pittsburgh 37, No. 18 UCLA 35
UCLA_Loya 11 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 5:15. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:57. PITT_Means 15 pass from Patti (Mumpfield pass from Patti), 3:49. UCLA_Mokiao-Atimalala 28 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), :57. Third Quarter. UCLA_Davies 52 interception return (Barr-Mira kick), 8:45. PITT_Hammond 1 run (Sauls kick), 3:04. Fourth Quarter. PITT_Hammond...
Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain
Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M roll past Prairie View AM
Tyrece Radford scored 20 points and Wade Taylor IV added 17 to help Texas A&M roll to an 86-66 victory
Trail Blazers And Warriors Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Suns' Devin Booker shut down at least one month with groin injury
All-Star guard Devin Booker won't be suiting up for the Phoenix Suns anytime soon. The team announced he is dealing with a groin strain and has been shut down for at least one month.
