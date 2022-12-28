ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AP source: LHP Rich Hill, Pirates agree to 1-year deal

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced the signing.

Hill, a Boston native who turns 43 in March, went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox this year.

Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year, its fourth consecutive losing season. It finished with a 4.66 team ERA, good for 26th in the majors.

Hill joins a growing list of new faces with the Pirates. Carlos Santana, a first baseman and designated hitter, signed with the team in free agency, and first baseman Ji-Man Choi was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Catcher Austin Hedges and right-hander Vince Velasquez also agreed to free agent contracts.

Hill made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2005. Pittsburgh will be his 12th major league team.

The 6-foot-5 left-hander, known for his curveball, is 82-59 with a 3.85 ERA in 350 career appearances, including 221 starts.

