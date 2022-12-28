Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events
WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing
Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Not On AEW Rampage This Week
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross will not be featured on tonight’s taped episode of Rampage. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, “Tony Khan gave Ross the week off so he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.”. The game saw Florida State defeat Ross’ beloved University of Oklahoma...
wrestlingheadlines.com
First-Ever Match Announced for First WWE NXT of 2023
The first-ever Extreme Resolution match has been announced for the first WWE NXT of 2023. Next Tuesday’s NXT will feature Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, which appears to be a singles bout held under Anything Goes rules. Fyre and Dawn appeared in vignettes on...
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Update On Jeff Hardy
It's been a while since there has been any kind of update as to the status of Jeff Hardy, both in terms of his health and his role in AEW. There have been updates on the court case for his pending DUI charges, mainly in the form of delays like last week's, and his brother, Matt Hardy, said on "Busted Open Radio" in September that he was progressing well, but that was about it. On Wednesday, though, in answering a Twitter question, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer provided something of an update on Jeff's status.
411mania.com
Masked Republic Promotes Dragon Lee Signing With WWE
– Lucha Libre Agency Masked Republic issued a press release on Dragon Lee signing with WWE:. The Lucha Libre Agency’s Dragon Lee Signs With WWE. World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE’s NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From Hershey, Pennsylvania: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday with Bobby Lashley and more in action. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Becky to a no contest when Bayley interfered. *...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage
It’s our last day together, and while I sit here sipping champagne with a red silk two piece pajama suit, I can’t help but think of all the good times we’ve had. To echo the sentiment from days past, I’d like to reiterate what I shared with y’all Monday night.
ComicBook
NJPW's Will Ospreay Provides Update on Contract Status, Interest in AEW or WWE
The professional wrestling world's eyes have been locked on Will Ospreay. The current IWGP United States Champion boasted six five-star (or higher) matches in 2022 alone while also venturing to the west for his AEW debut. In Tony Khan's promotion, Ospreay impressed with his AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door bout against Orange Cassidy and his pair of AEW World Trios Titles tournament matches against Death Triangle and The Elite. In the latter, Ospreay had his long-awaited showdown with Kenny Omega, battling the Best Bout Machine for a couple of one-on-one encounters in the multi-man contest.
411mania.com
More On Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo No-Showing AAA Event, Company Reportedly Frustrated
As previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA mixed tag team championships, with Flammer & Abismo Negro Jr. becoming the new champions. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that the reason Konnan gave for the decision was not the actual one. During the show, Konnan said the two had a list of demands before they would return, so he took the belts from them. Instead, the reason they didn’t appear is because AEW pulled them from the event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Revealed for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher will finally do battle at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. WWE has officially announced Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Veer Mahaan and Sanga for the upcoming special edition of NXT. Tonight’s taped NXT show saw Julius defeat JD McDonagh in singles action....
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Dragon Lee Chose WWE Over AEW
Dragon Lee became the latest high-profile free agent to decide between the top American pro wrestling companies this week, opting to sign with WWE over AEW. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on the Mexican luchador's reasoning to go with the long-established WWE over Tony Khan's still growing AEW.
411mania.com
The FBI To Return To MLW For Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced that the FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz) will have a tag team match at MLW Blood & Thunder. The event happens on January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full Blooded Italians sign open bout for MLW Blood & Thunder. Who will face...
nodq.com
Report on why Dragon Lee decided to sign with WWE instead of AEW
As previously noted, lucha libre star Dragon Lee signed a contract with WWE earlier this month and will start with the NXT brand in January. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW had also made an offer to Lee and Lee asked friends for advice. Meltzer noted the following…. “It...
411mania.com
The Elite Ties Best Of Seven Series Against Death Triangle On AEW Dynamite
The Elite have pulled even in their Best of Seven series with Death Triangle, defeating the latter team on AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated the Trios Champions in a Falls Count Anywhere match on this week’s show to tie things up at three wins apiece.
nodq.com
Update on Cody Rhodes possibly facing Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 39 instead of The Rock
As previously noted, Cody Rhodes will reportedly challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 39 if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unavailable to perform. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has since confirmed that Triple H “made a decision” regarding Reigns’ direction for Wrestlemania as The Rock not being Reigns’ opponent is said to be a “very real possibility” at this time.
