I always thought the St. Louis Blues would be at a crossroads with Ryan O’Reilly at some point this season. I believe that the Blues should trade him to receive assets in return. Losing him for nothing would be a bad move for the franchise, especially for the future. If the Blues stay out of contention, then trading him is the best move. Rentals like O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ivan Barbashev should all be dealt in that scenario.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO