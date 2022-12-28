Read full article on original website
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events
WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
– During the recent Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts shared his candid thoughts on wrestling promoter Bill Watts, who he worked under for Mid-South Wrestling in the 1980s. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jake Roberts on Bill Watts: “Don’t get me wrong, I respect the...
Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
In an interview with The New York Post, Kevin Owens spoke about his match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38 and how it came about. The two main evented night one of the show, with Austin getting the win. Here are highlights:. On how the match came together: “I still...
Independent Wrestler Jaysin Strife Has Passed Away
Independent wrestler Jaysin Strife (Nathan Blodgett) passed away yesterday at the age of 37 after battling an illness. He made his debut in 2004 and founded Magnum Pro Wrestling in 2010. He recently made an appearance on AEW Dark on November 16, in a match with Powerhouse Hobbs. His brother...
Memphis Wrestling (2.21.1981) Review
-Originally aired February 21, 1981. -Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown, and they’re hyped about an unusually big week in the TV studio. All three titles are on the line today!. -We go to Mid-South Coliseum for a rematch between Tony Charles and Billy Robinson, and the...
WWE News: The Bump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022, Elimination Chamber 2023 Home Video Release,
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now available, featuring The Bump picking the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022. Here are the Top 10 matchups and today’s livestream:. 10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series. 9. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold...
Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite
In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
AEW News: Kris Statlander Reacts to Best Friends Match Set For Rampage, Young Bucks Release New Merch
– The Best Friends will do battle on this week’s AEW Rampage, and Kris Statlander took to social media to react. Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta on Friday’s show and Statlander, who is currently out of action due to a knee injury, posted to Twitter to comment. She wrote:
Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.29.22
-It’s the final Main Event of 2022 and like in the years past, I will rank every match from this show in a countdown column in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it!. -No live RAW this past week, so this is also a show full of clips! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and mentions we will see highlights from the best of the WWE in 2022 and go back to highlights from SmackDown.
Bushiroad CEO Hints That Sasha Banks Could Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
It’s been that Sasha Banks is set to debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this upcoming Wednesday. In an interview with Yahoo Japan, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani hinted that she will make an appearance at the show. He said: “There is a possibility that she...
Blitzkrieg! Pro Always The Hard Way Results: Alex Shelley vs. Alec Price, More
Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling’s Always The Hard Way show took place on Friday, featuring Alex Shelley and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:. * Alex Shelley def. Alec Price. * Matt Tremont def. CPA. * B!P...
Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour
As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.
Karen Jarrett Says Max Caster Crossed A Line With His Rap Last Night on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with a rap on last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the rap, Max Caster noted that Jarrett was a ‘carny’ who stole money ‘like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.’ Karen Jarrett, who was previously Karen Angle, did not enjoy the rap and said that Caster crossed a line.
Matt Hardy Hopeful That Jeff Hardy Will Make AEW Return
Matt Hardy recently weighed in on Jeff Hardy’s likelihood of returning to AEW. As previously reported, AEW suspended Jeff indefinitely in July after he was arrested for a DUI, noting that “he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.” Hardy’s case is currently making its way through the legal system with a hearing set for mid-January.
Bray Wyatt Accepts Challenge From LA Knight For WWE Royal Rumble
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will do battle at the Royal Rumble next month. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown saw LA Knight come out to interrupt a promo by Wyatt, challenging the latter to a match at the January 28th PPV. Wyatt accepted and after, Uncle Howdy came out and confronted Wyatt, then stood next to him before turning to hit him with Sister Abigail.
Ethan Page Credits Jim Ross And Others For Providing Him The “Tools To Succeed”
In a recent interview with 99.9 The Point, Ethan Page shared the names of a quartet of individuals in the industry who have helped him get to where he is with AEW (per Fightful). Page stated he’s benefited from the contributions of Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn, Sting, and specifically Jim Ross during his successful run with the promotion. You can read a few highlights on the subject from Page and listen to the complete interview below.
Beth Phoenix Says She’s Not Retired, Talks Possible Return To the Ring
Beth Phoenix hasn’t competed in almost a year, but she hates saying that she’s retired because “it’s never true.” Phoenix’s return to the ring has been teased a bit during Edge’s feud with Judgment Day, but she has yet to step into the ring to help battle the faction. Phoenix appeared on Brandi Rhodes’ 2 Lies and 1 Truth recently and was asked if she was going to make an in-ring return.
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
Various News: Notes on Upcoming Episodes of Young Rock, Rhea Ripley Reacts to New Dominik Shirt
“Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia’s promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school program, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids.”. Also, here is the synopsis for the next new episode airing on January 13, 2023:. “Miami, 1998:...
