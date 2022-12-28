RADAR CHECK: At 3:55 pm, light to moderate rain was approaching the I-65 corridor in the northern half of the area, with moderate to heavy rain approaching the I-65 corridor in the southern half of Central Alabama. At this point, no strong or severe storms are being reported, but much of the western half of the area is getting a decent soaking. Afternoon highs made it up into the lower 60s to the lower 70s, with Alexander City and Sylacauga leading the way as the warm spots at 70 degrees. The cool spot was Haleyville, topping out at 62 degrees. Birmingham made it to 65 degrees.

