Manhattan, KS

Celebrating New Years Eve in Kansas’ Little Apple

By Jake Kaufman
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. ( KSNT ) – December 31st will be the annual Little Apple New Year’s Eve.

With events kicking off at 4 p.m., including an art viewing, a pop up dance group, a live DJ and more, people will have their hands full with New Years fun once the K-State football game is over.

“We want as many people to go to that as possible, go support the team, but if you’re not going, this is the next best place to be,” Aggieville Business Association Director, Dennis Cook said.

And that couldn’t be more true for Carlos Mendiloa who will be spending his new years in Manhattan for the first time.

Kansas man pleads no contest after allegedly stabbing uncle to death

“Drinking and spending time with friends you know you can’t go wrong with that,” Mendiloa said. “Pretty cliche but it’s a good way to spend a time.”

While the Little Apple is a fun place to spend the new year, Cook says it’s also good for local businesses and hotels.

“It’s great for the Aggieville district, it’s great for the locals who didn’t get a chance to go someplace,” Cook said. “We’re hearing from the hotels, they are exceptionally high booked for this weekend especially the ones down here, so I think it’s good for everybody.”

While new years in the Little Apple is an inviting time for everyone, Mendiloa has one message for those who are counting down 2023 in Manhattan.

“Just be safe and enjoy the new year,” Mendiloa said. “Hopefully we’ll make it through and make the best out of 2023.”

Come 11:59 p.m. on New Years Eve, Moro Street in the bar district will be shut down for the Little Apple drop in Aggieville.

KSNT News

Life of the party: Aggieville ready for New Years Eve

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is the place to be this weekend. Aggieville already has its namesake little apple up and ready to drop this New Year’s Eve, but that is just one of the many reasons locals and out-of-towners will be flocking to Aggieville this Saturday. On Saturday, Aggieville will be packed with people ready […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.
MANHATTAN, KS
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Zoo Lights ends Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s winter Zoo Lights display was scheduled to end on Dec. 28 but has been extended thru Friday, Dec. 30. The Topeka Zoo had to close multiple days because of winter weather conditions so they are extending Zoo Lights for 2 more days. Ticket prices for the additional days are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kwanzaa celebrated at Kansas state capital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American Community on Monday at the Kansas Statehouse. Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka Public Schools superintendent, was the guest speaker for the event. Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara has seven candles: three red on the left, three green on […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Melting Point at Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The current exhibit in the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, ‘Melting Point” explores the wonders of glass making. When three common natural materials – sand, soda ash and limestone – are melted at very high temperatures they form glass. Artists create elegant pieces of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Theft of compactor reported from Manhattan construction site

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a piece of equipment from a Manhattan construction site is under investigation. Riley County police on Friday the theft was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday from a construction site in the 1000 block of N. Manhattan Avenue. According to Riley County police, a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

VETERAN SALUTE: Keeping communications secure in Vietnam

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the 60’s coming to an end, the war overseas was ramping up. “At that time, everyone was getting drafted and it seemed like everybody was being sent to Nam,” Veteran Jerry Laurendine said. “My thoughts were, you’re going to Nam, and if you’re gonna go you may as well go in […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas football returns from Liberty Bowl

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas football team returned Thursday to Forbes Field in South Topeka after a heartbreaking 53-55 loss in the Liberty Bowl. “It was an exciting time for us,” said Lance Leipold, KU head football coach. “A great reward for an outstanding season by our team. I’m disappointed in the outcome but awful […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Gary Allan to perform live in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music star Gary Allan is set to perform live in Kansas early next year. The Prairie Band Casino & Resort will host Allan on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. To buy your ticket for the event, click here. Allan is best known for songs like “Every Storm (Runs Out […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

