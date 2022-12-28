ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Schumer delivers $5 million for Riverside sewage treatment plant in federal omnibus spending law

Riverside revitalization efforts got a $5 million boost in the federal omnibus spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden yesterday. The $5 million appropriation requested by Sen. Chuck Schumer is targeted for construction of the wastewater treatment facility considered the lynchpin of the Riverside Action Plan. The treatment facility is essential to the implementation of the revitalization plan, which calls for high-density mixed-use development in portions of the Riverside hamlet.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Malden legislative delegation celebrates $50K Housing Choice Grant awarded to Malden

State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Steve Ultrino, Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Paul Donato applauded the announcement that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts awarded the City of Malden a $50,000 Housing Choice Grant to develop a multifamily zoning proposal that will comply with the Multifamily Zoning Requirement for MBTA Communities and further the city’s housing and economic development goals. State leaders joined together last week to celebrate this year’s Housing Choice Grant recipients. This grant is part of the state’s Community One Stop for Growth – “a single application portal and collaborative review process of grant programs that make targeted investments based on a Development Continuum” – streamlining municipal grant proposals that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure.
MALDEN, MA

