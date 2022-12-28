State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Steve Ultrino, Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Paul Donato applauded the announcement that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts awarded the City of Malden a $50,000 Housing Choice Grant to develop a multifamily zoning proposal that will comply with the Multifamily Zoning Requirement for MBTA Communities and further the city’s housing and economic development goals. State leaders joined together last week to celebrate this year’s Housing Choice Grant recipients. This grant is part of the state’s Community One Stop for Growth – “a single application portal and collaborative review process of grant programs that make targeted investments based on a Development Continuum” – streamlining municipal grant proposals that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure.

MALDEN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO