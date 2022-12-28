Read full article on original website
Schumer delivers $5 million for Riverside sewage treatment plant in federal omnibus spending law
Riverside revitalization efforts got a $5 million boost in the federal omnibus spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden yesterday. The $5 million appropriation requested by Sen. Chuck Schumer is targeted for construction of the wastewater treatment facility considered the lynchpin of the Riverside Action Plan. The treatment facility is essential to the implementation of the revitalization plan, which calls for high-density mixed-use development in portions of the Riverside hamlet.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Tunbridge trails policy
The owners of the 325-acre Dodge Farm take particular issue with mountain bikes using the Orchard and Baptist Hill trails that run through their property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge dismisses lawsuit over Tunbridge trails policy.
Congressman-elect Edwards announces the location of his district office
HENDERSONVILLE - In a Dec. 29 news release, Congressman-elect Chuck Edwards (NC-11) announced that he will have his main district office located in Hendersonville. The office, which will open on Jan. 3 and is located at 200 N. Grove St., Suite 121, will serve constituents living in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, the release said. ...
advocatenews.net
Malden legislative delegation celebrates $50K Housing Choice Grant awarded to Malden
State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Steve Ultrino, Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Paul Donato applauded the announcement that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts awarded the City of Malden a $50,000 Housing Choice Grant to develop a multifamily zoning proposal that will comply with the Multifamily Zoning Requirement for MBTA Communities and further the city’s housing and economic development goals. State leaders joined together last week to celebrate this year’s Housing Choice Grant recipients. This grant is part of the state’s Community One Stop for Growth – “a single application portal and collaborative review process of grant programs that make targeted investments based on a Development Continuum” – streamlining municipal grant proposals that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure.
WHSV
Shenandoah Rail Trail project continues to move forward with federal funding secured
BROADWAY Va. (WHSV) - One of the most ambitious recreation projects in the history of the Valley is another step closer to becoming a reality. The Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail project will get a boost thanks to federal funding. The federal budget passed by Congress last week includes $3 million...
