CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne community members can ring in the New Year this Saturday by watching the ball drop in the Depot Plaza downtown. The show will take place from 11:45 p.m. to midnight and will be visible from many vantage points. Fireworks will be lit off of the Majestic Building downtown and the event is free for attendees.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO