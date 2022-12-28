ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Downtown Development Authority Board to meet with Cheyenne officials

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Downtown Development Authority Board will meet with city officials on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room, Room 310, at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Topics of discussion will include reviewing past master plans, open...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Railspur owner raises West Edge development concerns to City Council

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The West Edge district’s newest food establishment, Railspur, is scheduled to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but one of the owners is concerned about the lack of building development in the surrounding area. Chad Willett, a Railspur owner and manager...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization releases new work program for 2023

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization released its expected work program for the 2023 fiscal year. The Unified Planning Work Program is prepared annually and describes activities which will be undertaken by the MPO. The program also provides city officials and participating agencies with a method to...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (12/19/22–12/25/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/28/22–12/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Kirkpatrick; Ochoa; Laybourn; Shillenn; Vargas; Allman; Christensen; Brown; Lucas; Adams; Mau; Kendall; Wilson

Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick: January 15, 1937 – December 23, 2022. Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to John Kay and Addie Kirkpatrick. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1955 and joined the United States Air Force where he served for four years. While in the Air Force, Alex married his first wife Janie Yielding, with whom he had two daughters, Terri and Jerri.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired

Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

New Year’s Eve ball drop event to take place in Depot Plaza

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne community members can ring in the New Year this Saturday by watching the ball drop in the Depot Plaza downtown. The show will take place from 11:45 p.m. to midnight and will be visible from many vantage points. Fireworks will be lit off of the Majestic Building downtown and the event is free for attendees.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Cheyenne Depot holds two events for the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With New Year right around the corner, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown District Authority are gearing up for the main event with about 10,000 lights. The New Year’s ball drop is one of two main events at the Cheyenne Depot this year. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne

December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to vehicular fire, burn victim

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a recreational vehicle on fire and located a burn victim early this morning. The vehicle was located in an alley behind the 600 block of W. 21st St. and caused damage to an outbuilding. The victim was found by officers a...
CHEYENNE, WY

