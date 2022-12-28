FINAL: MSU hockey falls to Ferris State 4-2 in semifinal round of Great Lakes Invitational

As the clock wound down in the final minutes of regulation Thursday, the Breslin Center was the loudest it had been all season. The deafening cheers of the 4,533 fans in attendance were brought on by the thought of MSU clinching its first conference win of the season over an undefeated, No. 4 Indiana team.MSU competed with top-ranked opponents in tight matchups a handful of times this season, but has continually failed to come out on top.The Spartans were down 17 points against No. 18 Oregon in the Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 27, but managed to tie the game....

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO