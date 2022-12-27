North Carolina-Oregon headlines Wednesday’s bowl game slate

Quarterback Drake Maye leads North Carolina against counterpart Bo Nix and Oregon in tonight’s Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Jacob Kupferman | AP file photo

SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl will usher in a new era with a potentially retro look.

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks will play North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park, the downtown home of baseball’s San Diego Padres. It’ll be the first football game at the ballpark and the first Holiday Bowl since 2019.

While the setting will be new, the matchup between prolific quarterbacks Bo Nix of Oregon and Drake Maye of North Carolina could produce a classic high-scoring Holiday Bowl.

Both quarterbacks will be looking for a strong finish to springboard them in 2023 after their teams slumped at the end of the regular season. Oregon lost two of its last three, including to rival Oregon State, and North Carolina comes in on a three-game losing streak, including a 29-point loss to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

Nix had been a Heisman contender before an ankle injury in a loss to Washington knocked him off the pace. He announced last week in a video that he’ll return for his fifth year of eligibility: “There’s nothing like being an Oregon Duck. For 2023, I’m back.”

The Ducks are favored by 14½ points and the over/under is 74½ points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“I think it’s unbelievable,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said of the potential for an offensive show. “Both defenses are hearing how great the offenses are going to be so they’re both mad. Coming into the game they think nobody’s giving them a chance so that means those defenses will fight hard.”

Both teams had to replace their offensive coordinators after the regular season. Brown said play-calling falls to Lonnie Galloway, the assistant head coach/passing game coordinator, “who has never called a play in a ballgame, so it will be interesting.”

Brown is coaching in the Holiday Bowl for the sixth time. He brought Texas here five times between 2000 and 2011, going 3-2. His Longhorns lost to the Ducks in 2000.

A matchup between Nix and Maye is perfect for a bowl game with a reputation for high-scoring games dating to the early 1980s with BYU’s Jim McMahon and Steve Young. Nix completed 71.5% of his passes for 3,388 yards and 27 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also ran for 540 yards and 14 more touchdowns. Maye, the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 4,115 yards and 35 TDs, with seven interceptions.

Carolina’s leading receiver, Josh Downs, has opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, as has Oregon outside linebacker D.J. Johnson, who had six of the Ducks’ 16 sacks. The Tar Heels have lost several defensive backs to the transfer portal.

TEXAS BOWL

HOUSTON — Ole Miss looks to end a disappointing season on a positive note Wednesday night when the Rebels meet Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

Ole Miss (8-4) opened the season with seven straight wins and climbed to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll before dropping four of its last five games — including its final three.

“That last game (against Mississippi State) was disappointing, how we finished that and how we finished the season in general,” Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. “The season was kind of like some games where we would start really well and didn’t finish strong. You can only worry about what you can control now. I do think that our players have done a good job of … trying to finish this thing right.”

Mississippi’s opponent had a season that unfolded quite differently in coach Joey McGuire’s first season. The Red Raiders (7-5) were in danger of not qualifying for a bowl after winning just four of their first nine games. But they finished the season strong, winning three in a row, capped by a 51-48 win over Oklahoma in overtime. A win in the Texas Bowl would give them eight wins in a season for the first time since 2013.

The Red Raiders will have to figure out how to stop the Rebels’ powerful rushing attack, which ranks third in the nation and is led by star freshman Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. Judkins leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks eighth in the nation with 1,476 yards rushing and his 16 rushing touchdowns are tied for ninth in the country.

Evans, a transfer from TCU, added 899 yards and six touchdowns for the Rebels. The junior hasn’t yet decided if he’ll stay at Ole Miss or declare for the NFL draft. No matter what, he’s looking forward to a big performance Wednesday.

“I still have a lot to prove to myself,” Evans said. “And not only to myself, to my teammates. I know I missed a couple games this year, and there’s no excuse for that, but I still have a lot to show out there.”

Judkins and Evans lead a rushing attack averaging 261.6 yards a game and will face a Texas Tech defense that ranks 89th in the nation by allowing 166.4 yards rushing.

But the Red Raiders of the Big 12 also have a talented running back duo: SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks. Thompson leads Texas Tech with 670 yards rushing, Boyd has 601 and the pair combined for 13 rushing scores.

“It’s really important for those guys to get going,” McGuire said. “They feel great. They’re as fresh and healthy as they’ve been all season long … they find ways to really affect the game.”

LIBERTY BOWL

The Kansas Jayhawks see a bright future thanks to coach Lance Leipold’s quick turnaround.

The Arkansas Razorbacks?

That proud Southeastern Conference program goes into the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday hoping quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders can provide enough offense to make up for a roster thinned by opt-outs and transfer portal departures.

“It’s out of our hands so we just want to be able to control what we can control and do the best we can,” Jefferson said.

A winning season is on the line for both Kansas and Arkansas, who are 6-6, in the first meeting between these neighbors since 1906.

This game means a lot to the Jayhawks after going 2-10 last season and finishing last in the Big 12. This is the Jayhawks’ first bowl since 2008 and second all-time at the Liberty Bowl, sponsored by AutoZone.

“Now the fun starts,” Kansas linebacker Rich Miller said. “This is what we’ve worked for all season, and now it’s time to pay off.”

MILITARY BOWL

Whether passing or running, the UCF offense has revolved heavily around John Rhys Plumlee this season.

So it was a big problem when the standout quarterback was limited by hamstring problems in the American Athletic Conference title game — and he enjoyed some valuable time off after that.

“Feeling a lot better,” Plumlee said recently. “Still taking it day by day, but I’m definitely getting better.”

Plumlee and the Knights (9-4) will hope the break in their schedule was beneficial when they face Duke in the Military Bowl on Wednesday in Annapolis, Maryland. UCF is making its seventh consecutive bowl appearance — a streak befitting a program that’s about to move to the Big 12.

The Blue Devils (8-4) are wrapping up an encouraging season under Mike Elko, who was the Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year in his first season at the helm.

After going winless in league play in 2021, Duke rebounded in a big way this year. The Blue Devils have not lost a game by more than eight points this season, the first time since 1953 they’ve made it through the regular season without losing by double digits.

“We didn’t sell ourselves short in any way coming into this season. I think we set the bar high, and we wanted to achieve everything that we possibly could this year,” Elko said. “There’s going to be a big emphasis this offseason on continuing to build.”