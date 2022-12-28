ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Henke
2d ago

I also want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart because I also am a recovering addict and I also was addicted to pain killers but the bad thing with me was I never had the support system that usually everyone has and I wish to God that I would of so my family could've gotten educated and learned what I was going through instead of judging me which is the worst thing you can do to someone but my family wouldn't listen and I was just considered the black sheep of my family even to this day but I decided to get clean for my daughter and to show her that I wasn't a bad person just made mistakes and hung out with the wrong people but once I did rehab and got rid of all the bad people my life has done a 360 and I couldn't be more happy so thank you for sharing your story and your son is now a angel watching over you guys until the day you all meet again and he is definitely proud of you guys for telling his story and trying to help others because believe me

diligaf
1d ago

The kid died from an overdose an OVERDOSE the word has been out on this garbage you are gambling with your life with street drugs calling it poisoning is removing personal responsibility!!!

Carolyn Williams
2d ago

17…if he was truly in physical pain he should have sought help from his parents to see a doctor or at least get some Advil. My sympathies to his parents

