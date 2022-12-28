I also want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart because I also am a recovering addict and I also was addicted to pain killers but the bad thing with me was I never had the support system that usually everyone has and I wish to God that I would of so my family could've gotten educated and learned what I was going through instead of judging me which is the worst thing you can do to someone but my family wouldn't listen and I was just considered the black sheep of my family even to this day but I decided to get clean for my daughter and to show her that I wasn't a bad person just made mistakes and hung out with the wrong people but once I did rehab and got rid of all the bad people my life has done a 360 and I couldn't be more happy so thank you for sharing your story and your son is now a angel watching over you guys until the day you all meet again and he is definitely proud of you guys for telling his story and trying to help others because believe me
The kid died from an overdose an OVERDOSE the word has been out on this garbage you are gambling with your life with street drugs calling it poisoning is removing personal responsibility!!!
17…if he was truly in physical pain he should have sought help from his parents to see a doctor or at least get some Advil. My sympathies to his parents
Related
'Our baby is gone'; Family wrestles with son's fentanyl death
Mother speaks out after son dies from fentanyl poisoning
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical exam
Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back
Alabama teen who dropped dead at high school had four drugs in system
Nurse Reveals What Hospital Does When a Baby Dies: 'Heartbroken'
Dad of missing college student whose clothes were found scattered next to car wreck slams ‘missteps’ after son vanished
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Eerie details emerge about Idaho student murders as cops say someone has ‘significant’ info and reject suspect theory
Cops give chilling update in missing Madalina Cojocari case as they say parents ‘clearly’ know more about disappearance
Infant son of tech boss overdoses on fentanyl found at San Francisco playground
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating One of the Most Poisonous Plants on Earth
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 80