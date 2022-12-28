Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Firework businesses around the Coast preparing for the New Year’s holiday
With New Year’s Eve just right around the corner, fireworks stores and tents are popping up around the Coast. Wilson Fireworks has six different locations along the Gulf Coast including Ocean Springs, Saucier, Moss Point and Poplarville. Owner Barbara Wilson tells News 25 that the sales have been pretty...
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
wxxv25.com
City of Bay St. Louis celebrating New Year with an Oyster Drop
Some cities drop a ball to celebrate the new year, but the City of Bay St. Louis has a better idea. The city rings in the new year with a giant oyster drop. The oyster sits at the very top of 200 North Beach Restaurant. Last New Year’s Eve, the...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
wxxv25.com
MDOT project in Harrison and Hancock counties awarded $60M
The Mississippi Department of Transportation project in Harrison and Hancock counties was selected by DOT to receive $60 million. The project will widen Interstate 10 from four to six lanes west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Long Beach. It also includes intelligent transportation system improvements...
WLOX
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
wxxv25.com
Coast liquor stores still lifting spirits despite low supply
As we prepare to toast to 2023, we checked in with a local liquor store that has been lifting spirits this holiday season. At Pooh’s Liquor Store on Dedeaux Road in Gulfport, business has been non-stop since Thanksgiving. During this year, it’s often hard to keep up the supply,...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
theadvocate.com
These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022
It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
wxxv25.com
New Year’s Eve events across the Coast
As with a lot of things, South Mississippi always does it up big for New Year’s celebrations. There’s no shortage of fun happening tomorrow either. Saturday morning, Brantley Ellison Fitness is hosting its first ever Run for Free 2023 5K at the Cedar Lake Road location. The family is invited to start off the year with fitness vendors, gym incentives, and a chance to win a free month of membership by placing first in the 5k.
wxxv25.com
News 25’s Top Five Stories of 2022
As we wind down on 2022, we are taking a look at some of the stories that captured the attention of our viewers this year. From the state legislature to the death of a beloved mascot to the loss of two police officers. Let’s take a look at how the top stories of 2022 lined up this year.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Holiday Classic: Gulfport vs. Harrison Central
When Gulfport and Harrison Central get together, it’s always the hottest ticket in town. Now add on the fact that a lot of people are off work and kids are out of school and it is the 39th annual Gulfport Holiday Classic that ticket just got even hotter. Day...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Mississippi Donuts
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters.
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
WLOX
Coast casinos make final preparations for New Year’s Eve parties
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the year’s end draws near and further distances us from the shutdowns of the pandemic, casinos are in full gear. “It’s open,” said Brenda Barlow, Golden Nugget Special Events Manager. “I mean we’re ready. We’re ready to party.”. Golden...
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi
If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
