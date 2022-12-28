Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Former Oklahoma, SMU Quarterback Tanner Mordecai Announces Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma and SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be playing in the Big Ten next season. On Friday afternoon, Mordecai announced on social media that he's transferring to Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility. Earlier today, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic called Wisconsin the favorite for Mordecai's services. In...
Gundy upset over question about possible staffing changes
Following a loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made headlines with his comments during a news conference.
blackchronicle.com
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
“To start, I want to thank Guaranteed Rate for sponsoring this bowl. We had a great week. The Yellow Jackets were awesome. Hospitality, everything out here in the Valley of the Sun was first class. We had great facilities, great accommodations, and great food. It made a great week. It was awesome.
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ocolly.com
Mike Gundy upset by staff change question
After Oklahoma State's 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl coach Mike Gundy was asked about potential changes to his staff. Here is his response to the question.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
KOCO
High 5: OKC firefighter wins powerlifting competitions in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 would like to give a big High 5 to perhaps the strongest firefighter in Oklahoma. Last month, Oklahoma City Fire Department Corp. Chad Ake competed in powerlifting events in Salt Lake City, winning the IPL World Powerlifting Championship. This month, he brought home the gold again after winning the Olympia Powerlifting competition in Las Vegas.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
nbc15.com
Janesville Jets drop off bears for children in the hospital
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Janesville Jets hockey team made a special trip to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center Wednesday to deliver teddy bears to children. All of the bears were collected from fans during a game earlier this month. Emergency Department Director Jennifer Lorenz said there has...
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
nbc15.com
MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse
Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
