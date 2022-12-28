Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.

