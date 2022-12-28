ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves sign newly-acquired catcher Sean Murphy to long-term deal

By Edgar Treiguts, WSB Radio
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zga80_0jw9gdcx00

He was just acquired December 12th from the Oakland A’s as part of a three-team trade. Now, catcher Sean Murphy has inked a fresh contract with the Atlanta Braves.

The team announced Tuesday night it has signed Murphy to a six-year contract worth $73 million to run through the 2028 season. The deal also includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would make it a total value of $88 million.

Murphy is considered one of baseball’s top overall catchers with a Gold Glove on his resume. He will team with incumbent catcher Travis d’Arnaud in the 2023 season ahead.

The move by the Braves to lock-up Murphy is similar to last offseason, when Atlanta traded for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson. Very soon after, the Braves extended his contract several years in a lucrative long-term deal.

In the bigger picture, the Braves have also given long-term deals in 2022 to third baseman Austin Riley, rookie outfielder Michael Harris and rookie pitcher Spencer Strider.

Before Christmas, the Braves decided not to bring back shortstop Dansby Swanson as a free agent. He accepted a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer

As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Braves sign new C Sean Murphy to $73 million, 6-year deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract signed Tuesday includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?

The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa

There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on remaining offseason moves

Despite the exciting news last night of Sean Murphy inking an extension with the team, the Braves have been one of the quieter teams this offseason. They did make the trade to acquire Murphy with the Athletics, but they’ve spent less than $3 million on free agents thus far, and while the team doesn’t have many glaring needs, shortstop and left field could have been upgraded in some capacity.
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Re-Sign Danny Coulombe To Minor League Deal

The Twins are bringing back left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe on a minor league deal, according to Betsy Helfand of the St-Paul Pioneer Press. The deal comes with an invite to big league spring training. It’s the fourth straight off-season that Coulombe has inked a minor league deal with the Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

Tua Tagovailoa officially out with concussion at New England

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is still in the NFL's concussion protocol and is day to day as he focuses on his health.
MARYLAND STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy