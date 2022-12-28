Braves sign newly-acquired catcher Sean Murphy to long-term deal

He was just acquired December 12th from the Oakland A’s as part of a three-team trade. Now, catcher Sean Murphy has inked a fresh contract with the Atlanta Braves.

The team announced Tuesday night it has signed Murphy to a six-year contract worth $73 million to run through the 2028 season. The deal also includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would make it a total value of $88 million.

Murphy is considered one of baseball’s top overall catchers with a Gold Glove on his resume. He will team with incumbent catcher Travis d’Arnaud in the 2023 season ahead.

The move by the Braves to lock-up Murphy is similar to last offseason, when Atlanta traded for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson. Very soon after, the Braves extended his contract several years in a lucrative long-term deal.

In the bigger picture, the Braves have also given long-term deals in 2022 to third baseman Austin Riley, rookie outfielder Michael Harris and rookie pitcher Spencer Strider.

Before Christmas, the Braves decided not to bring back shortstop Dansby Swanson as a free agent. He accepted a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

©2022 Cox Media Group