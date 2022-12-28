Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect clouds, snow-covered roads and mild temps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning. With all the snow we had fall in the southeastern part of the region yesterday, roads are still snow-covered, so you’ll need to slow down and give yourself some extra time. The good news is we should see at least a little sunshine around the region, but it will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day. Highs will range from the 20s in the north to the 30s in the south.
KELOLAND TV
Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
gowatertown.net
Another winter storm headed our way? (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Details are limited at this point, but forecasters are keeping an eye on a winter storm system that could impact South Dakota early in the new year. KWAT News talked with Ryan Vipond, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen…. By the weekend, they’ll...
gowatertown.net
Winners named in South Dakota DOT’s “Name the Snowplow” contest
PIERRE, S.D. – The third annual Name the Snowplow Contest began in November, before the snow began to fly in earnest. The contest was created by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to engage people across the state in winter driving safety awareness. The SDDOT encourages travelers to use SD511 resources to make informed travel decisions during winter weather. Travelers can sign up for customized notifications on https://sd511.org to receive text messages and/or email notifications for road closure updates and travel advisories along pre-selected travel routes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve
You've seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christmas day surprise that probably felt more like a lump of coal after a water pipe burst in the Jones building in downtown Sioux Falls impacted residents and businesses. The lights are off, and the front display case remains empty at Intoxibakes...
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT provides update on snow cleanup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow on South Dakota’s roads has posed big problems for drivers this month. Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, gave KELOLAND News on Tuesday afternoon an update on snow cleanup efforts. “We definitely have a lot of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation selected 12 winning names from over 650 entries. Families, classrooms, senior living centers, and businesses across the state participated in the third annual “Name the Snowplow Contest” in November. The competition seeks to engage the community...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the west side of town, you will find a family-owned microbrewery with ties to the Twin Cities area. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota. Staff at Lupulin Brewing Company try to make an impression on local non-profits as well. Thursdays are when they donate $1 from every pour in the taproom to an organization such as Feeding South Dakota or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All the money raised in January will go to the pet food bank.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
dakotanewsnow.com
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hoop City Classic-Day 2
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year's Eve. What's normally a night of parties and celebrations is coming just in time for many looking to escape the winter weather, and looking to celebrate all day with New Year's Eve falling on a Saturday this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sobriety checkpoints coming for South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the month of January, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties. Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth. Officials...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now hosting Supply Drive for Union Gospel Mission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is hosting a supply drive for the Union Gospel Mission in an effort to help the non-profit recover from severe water damage. Over the holiday season, a pipe burst on the third floor of the Union Gospel Mission’s facility, causing...
