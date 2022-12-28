SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning. With all the snow we had fall in the southeastern part of the region yesterday, roads are still snow-covered, so you’ll need to slow down and give yourself some extra time. The good news is we should see at least a little sunshine around the region, but it will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day. Highs will range from the 20s in the north to the 30s in the south.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO