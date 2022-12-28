ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Shot In Basement Of House Near Lawncrest

Philadelphia police were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Unruh Street today. Originally, fire rescue was called for a medical call at that location. When they arrived the found a 60 year old male had been shot two times in his leg. Apparently, this happened yesterday. It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash

A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens

Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Kensington.Police say they found a man with stab wounds near the corner of Custer Street and East Allegheny Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Witnesses spot attacker fleeing scene after stabbing Pa. man to death: report

An act of crime and fleeing the scene resulted in a man’s death after being stabbed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. According to 6ABC, the attacker took down the 55-year-old victim early Wednesday morning on the 3200 block of G Street, near East Allegheny Avenue and Custer Street where the victim suffered two stab wounds, one in the thigh and another in the neck.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy