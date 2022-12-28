Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
VIDEO: 2 targets of gunfire escape unharmed; now Philadelphia Police seek suspects
Police are looking for three men who opened fire on a pair of men in a parked car the day after Christmas, and a fourth person who drove the car they escaped in.
NBC Philadelphia
5-Year-Old Philly Boy Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg, Expected To Be OK
A 5-year-old boy from the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia shot him self in the leg accidentally with a gun shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, his family and police say. The boy was inside his home on the 3800 block of Darien Street when he accidentally shot himself in...
Philadelphia police: 1 in custody after 'suspicious' death in Overbrook
Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the Overbrook section of the city.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Shot In Basement Of House Near Lawncrest
Philadelphia police were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Unruh Street today. Originally, fire rescue was called for a medical call at that location. When they arrived the found a 60 year old male had been shot two times in his leg. Apparently, this happened yesterday. It...
NBC Philadelphia
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Family Of Temple Grad Killed At Random Desperate For Justice: Report
More than three months after he was shot and killed seemingly at random on a west Philadelphia street, the family of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard is still demanding justice. Philadelphia police have said the 23-year-old was walking home just after midnight on Sept. 22 when an unknown suspect approached him...
fox29.com
'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street. The...
NBC Philadelphia
3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash
A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Philadelphia's gun violence remained at record levels for 3rd straight year
PHILADELPHIA — When Taneesha Brodie’s eldest son turned 8, she moved her family out of North Philadelphia to Upper Darby, seeking a safer community away from the city’s gun violence. She was proud of the people her children became, especially her eldest, Quenzell Bradley-Brown. A married father...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
‘I’m not going to celebrate’: New carjacking unit, no homicide record for DA’s Office in 2022 wrap-up
Philadelphia’s homicide rate does not appear to be a record-breaker in 2023. With only two days left in the year, the city was 41 murders short of 2021’s mark — and DA Larry Krasner said that was nothing to brag about. “We have seen a tremendous two-year...
Serial 'Peeping Tom' Spying On College Students In North Philly, Cops Say
Be on the lookout for a man on the lookout, say Philadelphia police. The suspect was spotted peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex on the 1800 block of North 16th Street near Temple University on two occasions, said the department's Special Victims Unit — once on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 18.
DA: Boy, 11, accidentally shot by younger brother while visiting relatives in Allentown
A tragic series of events led to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, investigators say.
Man stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Kensington.Police say they found a man with stab wounds near the corner of Custer Street and East Allegheny Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing.
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
Man stabbed to death in Kensington, witnesses see attacker flee scene: Police
Police say witnesses saw the attacker run from the scene.
Witnesses spot attacker fleeing scene after stabbing Pa. man to death: report
An act of crime and fleeing the scene resulted in a man’s death after being stabbed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. According to 6ABC, the attacker took down the 55-year-old victim early Wednesday morning on the 3200 block of G Street, near East Allegheny Avenue and Custer Street where the victim suffered two stab wounds, one in the thigh and another in the neck.
'They all deserve to have their name' — Work underway to ID all buried in Philly potter's field
It may take decades, but city investigators are banding together to identify all human remains buried in a Northeast Philadelphia’s potters field — the same field where the “Boy in the Box,” now known as Joseph Zarelli, had been interred for years.
Comments / 0