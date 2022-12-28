Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger

Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday.

Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

The teams have only met one other time, and that was in the 1993 Citrus Bowl (for the 1992 season) when Georgia beat Ohio State 21-14.

Muschamp was a safety for that Georgia team, while Herbstreit was the Buckeyes’ quarterback.

Muschamp was asked at a media appearance Tuesday about his memories from the ’93 game. He recalled a luncheon leading up to the game where he saw Herbstreit throw.

“We had a luncheon. Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room, and I knew we had a shot to win. Make sure he knows I said that,” Muschamp joked.

Ouch, that’s harsh.

Herbstreit played at Ohio State from 1989-1992. He was the team’s starting quarterback for that ’92 season and passed for 1,904 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Buckeyes were led by running back Robert Smith. They also had future Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George as a freshman that year. Yes, that was back in the day when many top teams were run-heavy. Herbstreit’s arm didn’t leave Muschamp impressed.

