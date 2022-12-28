Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
Dozens without water at Upstate apartment complex
GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)–Dozens of Greenwood families have been without water since last week’s extreme weather. Ryan Thomas, Greenwood’s Assistant City Manager said 200 residents are without water at the Village at Glenhaven Apartments. “We were made aware yesterday afternoon, that CPW had turned the water off in the entire facility. When we spoke with the […]
More residential fires reek havoc on the Upstate
Three more residential fires have occurred in the Upstate, as the cold weather has brought an uptick in the number of blazes, the area has seen in recent days.
First Responder Friday: Pelham-Batesville Fire Department
7NEWS Anchor, Fred Cunningham, was with Pelham-Batesville Fire Department Chief Phil Jolley at the new Station 55, the headquarters.
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
FOX Carolina
Chief: Business a 'total loss' after early morning fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs Fire responded to a business fire in Greer early Friday morning. Chief Graham with Boiling Springs Fire said crews arrived to Upstate Tool & Metal Works on Dry Pocket Road around 4:40 a.m. and took40 minutes to get the fire under control. Witnesses...
FOX Carolina
Man loses home to fire on Christmas Day
Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions. Updated: 55 minutes ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The...
Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
FOX Carolina
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
Damage from cold weather: As a renter, who’s responsible for repairs?
Many of the Upstate residents that are dealing with bursting water pipes and no water are experiencing this for the first time and are unsure of what to do.
Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
Driver dies after hitting several utility poles in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Elberton Highway. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet truck was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit several utility poles […]
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
WRDW-TV
Learn about crash that killed 2 drivers in McCormick County
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Many in South...
FOX Carolina
Swat Responds to Gunfire
Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions. Updated: 55 minutes ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The...
Garbage truck crash leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died after a garbage truck overturned on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Man losses home to fire Christmas morning, close friends now helping him rebuild
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Spartanburg community are coming together to help a man in need after he lost his home to a fire on Christmas morning. Dexter Rogers lived on Old Anderson Mill Rd. for years. On the 25th he woke up to flames in his kitchen. The fire was put out by the fire department, but his home reignited later that night.
