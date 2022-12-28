ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYFF4.com

Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Dozens without water at Upstate apartment complex

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)–Dozens of Greenwood families have been without water since last week’s extreme weather. Ryan Thomas, Greenwood’s Assistant City Manager said 200 residents are without water at the Village at Glenhaven Apartments. “We were made aware yesterday afternoon, that CPW had turned the water off in the entire facility. When we spoke with the […]
GREENWOOD, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Asheville works to restore water to residents

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Chief: Business a 'total loss' after early morning fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs Fire responded to a business fire in Greer early Friday morning. Chief Graham with Boiling Springs Fire said crews arrived to Upstate Tool & Metal Works on Dry Pocket Road around 4:40 a.m. and took40 minutes to get the fire under control. Witnesses...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Man loses home to fire on Christmas Day

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
ANDERSON, SC
WNCT

Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Swat Responds to Gunfire

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man losses home to fire Christmas morning, close friends now helping him rebuild

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Spartanburg community are coming together to help a man in need after he lost his home to a fire on Christmas morning. Dexter Rogers lived on Old Anderson Mill Rd. for years. On the 25th he woke up to flames in his kitchen. The fire was put out by the fire department, but his home reignited later that night.
SPARTANBURG, SC

